Overall scale of China's deepwater channels ranks 1st in the world
The overall scale of China's #deepwater channels ranks first in the world after years of construction, with the shipping lanes becoming greener and smarter.
More than 90 deep-sea channels capable of handling 100,000-tonne-class or above ships had been established at ports across China by the end of last year, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.
A total of 10 international hub ports have deepwater channels for container ships with a capacity of 150,000 to 200,000 tonnes. The ports of Dalian, Tangshan, Qingdao, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Zhanjiang, and Meizhouwan also have deepwater channels for bulk cargo ships with a capacity of 400,000 tonnes.