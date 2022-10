Overall scale of China's deepwater channels ranks 1st in the world​

The overall scale of China's #deepwater channels ranks first in the world after years of construction, with the shipping lanes becoming greener and smarter.More than 90 deep-sea channels capable of handling 100,000-tonne-class or above ships had been established at ports across China by the end of last year, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.A total of 10 international hub ports have deepwater channels for container ships with a capacity of 150,000 to 200,000 tonnes. The ports of Dalian, Tangshan, Qingdao, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Zhanjiang, and Meizhouwan also have deepwater channels for bulk cargo ships with a capacity of 400,000 tonnes.