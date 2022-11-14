Over100 US air sorties confront over 300 Chinese air sorties in east China sea.

Over 3 days continuously, more than 300 Chinese air sorties confronted over 100 US air sorties in East China Sea lately according to Taiwanese military source. Does anyone still doubt the reliability of Chinese engines that are commonly installed on these Chinese planes after the testings in this incident ?
The detailed article is in English:
