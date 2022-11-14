What's new

Over100 US air force fighters confront over 300 Chinese air force fighters in east China sea.

Over 3 days continuously, more than 300 Chinese fighters confronted over 100 US fighters in East China Sea lately according to Taiwanese military source. Does anyone still doubt the reliability of Chinese engines that are commonly installed on these Chinese planes after the testings in this incident ?


The detailed article is in English:

www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog

時論廣場》美中戰機台海摸底 國安要有對策（張延廷） - 時論廣場

美中軍機日前在台灣東部海域上空展開全天候對抗，而且連續3天，美軍派出逾100架次戰機測試中共輪戰能力，中共則派出300多架次升空應對，由於雙方派遺架次甚多，我方雖全程監控掌握，但也只能作壁上觀的角色。而且此
www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog
 
etylo said:
Over 3 days, more than 300 Chinese fighters confronted over 100 US fighters in East China Sea lately according to Taiwanese military source. Does anyone still doubt the reliability of Chinese engines that are commonly installed on these Chinese planes after the testings in this incident ?


The detailed article is in English:

www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog

時論廣場》美中戰機台海摸底 國安要有對策（張延廷） - 時論廣場

美中軍機日前在台灣東部海域上空展開全天候對抗，而且連續3天，美軍派出逾100架次戰機測試中共輪戰能力，中共則派出300多架次升空應對，由於雙方派遺架次甚多，我方雖全程監控掌握，但也只能作壁上觀的角色。而且此
www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog
no doubt about the reliability of Chinese technology including their jet engines.
the only thing open for debate is the claim about how good or better they are compared to established Icons in the West.
 
I just played Battlfield 4 yesterday. Now it seems like it's gonna happen irl.

So...whose gonna rendezook who?
 
Irfan Baloch said:
no doubt about the reliability of Chinese technology including their jet engines.
the only thing open for debate is the claim about how good or better they are compared to established Icons in the West.
Claims do not matter but data like MTBF and MTBO do, that can be compared.
 
Primus said:
I just played Battlfield 4 yesterday. Now it seems like it's gonna happen irl.

So...whose gonna rendezook who?
According to similar report, the US fighters didnt have any advantage over Chinese fighters and went away in the end. There were no Chinese fighters broke down or called back during the entire confrontation according to Taiwanese source.
 
etylo said:
According to similar report, the US fighters didnt have any advantage over Chinese fighters and went away in the end. There were no Chinese fighters broke down or called back during the entire confrontation according to Taiwanese source.
Ok
 
The uncertainty wasn't about their reliability, judging by their prolific use throughout the PLAAF they are obviously quite reliable and meet a benchmark.

But the question is how things like MTBO, maintenance, service life, etc compares to engines in the west and if it's truly surpassed the Russians.

For things like this you can't simply go with speculation and hearsay but rather provide evidence which none of you could...
 
Bleek said:
The uncertainty wasn't about their reliability, judging by their prolific use throughout the PLAAF they are obviously quite reliable and meet a benchmark.

But the question is how things like MTBO, maintenance, service life, etc compares to engines in the west and if it's truly surpassed the Russians.

For things like this you can't simply go with speculation and hearsay but rather provide evidence which none of you could...
The only clear official news is, that Life of main bearings in aircraft engine of china has exceeded 50,000 hours. I'm not sure what the figures are for Western countries?
https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1748592002879167162&wfr=spider&for=pc
 
etylo said:
Over 3 days continuously, more than 300 Chinese fighters confronted over 100 US fighters in East China Sea lately according to Taiwanese military source. Does anyone still doubt the reliability of Chinese engines that are commonly installed on these Chinese planes after the testings in this incident ?


The detailed article is in English:

www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog

時論廣場》美中戰機台海摸底 國安要有對策（張延廷） - 時論廣場

美中軍機日前在台灣東部海域上空展開全天候對抗，而且連續3天，美軍派出逾100架次戰機測試中共輪戰能力，中共則派出300多架次升空應對，由於雙方派遺架次甚多，我方雖全程監控掌握，但也只能作壁上觀的角色。而且此
www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog
The fact that you're using this article to prove that Chinese engines are reliable kinda isn't doing you any favors. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that it's a pretty pathetic attempt.
 

