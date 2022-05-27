Over Hyped Azadi March?

Target of Azadi March was freedom from external pressure and election date but IK returned as as soon he reached near Red Zone.
He was exhorting people to break chains of fear, fear of death, and fear of loosing employment.
Now he has returned peshawar and doing explanations.
Either Long March was a wrong strategy or a lightning return was a wrong move without getting anything overtly. What is happening covertly is shrouded in mystery and if anything achieved under the table won't give civilians govt any power to make relatively free decisions.
