Over Hyped Azadi March?

Asimzranger said: This Azadi March was a success Click to expand...

Absolutely. The fact is we are dealing with crooks and the interior minister is nothing but a monster with blood on his hands - pure evil this man is. They threw everything they could but despite that the march managed to breach the obstacles laid by Mr Evil Eyes. This after Evil Eyes saying not one protestor would be allowed into Islamabad.IK explained earlier that he backe off because the mood in PTI camp was turning tipping point after what the police did. If it had continued it would have turned bloody - this is something IK would know from his people. So he backed off to prevebt bloodbath.I think his reasoning is he has demonstrated to establishment that PTI can despite fascism being unleashed on them still reach Islamabad. Thus giving 6 days allows the powers to be to do something. If not as he said himself PTI will come back and will be prepared for Evil Eyes and his goons.Thi means next time it could get bloody. And if it does IK can say to the establishent and the courts that he gave them time and opportunity so ball is their court - any consequences next time will be on them.As he said if people have no alternative then they have to go down the path of standing for their rights. My hope and feeling is one of allied parties with wink from establishemt will pull out causing Show Shaw to come crashing down - with caretakers coming in and nextr elections declared. Now I am off to watch Dr Moeed Pirzada who is my go to source for proper analysis of what is going on.