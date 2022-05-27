What's new

Over Hyped Azadi March?

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,109
0
2,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Target of Azadi March was freedom from external pressure and election date but IK returned as as soon he reached near Red Zone.
He was exhorting people to break chains of fear, fear of death, and fear of loosing employment.

Now he has returned peshawar and doing explanations.

Either Long March was a wrong strategy or a lightning return was a wrong move without getting anything overtly. What is happening covertly is shrouded in mystery and if anything achieved under the table won't give civilians govt any power to make relatively free decisions.
 
On the Edge

On the Edge

FULL MEMBER
Feb 9, 2018
211
0
136
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It was a wrong strategy, in fact, the whole strategy of Imran was wrong the moment after this ncv issue came up.

He dealt in total ignorance and arrogance his relation with his allies.

He panicked and started doing strange suicidal moves.
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,982
-1
14,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Embarrassing. 5 people lost their lives because of this arrogant and overambitious move. Establishment was right to keep warning him and have some patience but as per him, truck ki batti Ky peechey Laga rahey hain hum ko....so Khan Sb ko ab tasulli hogayi?

This freaking imported govt has cushion of barely 2-3 votes. It's nothing in Pakistani politics. All IK needs to play smart and target this vulnerability but our revolutionary ex-PM Sb Kisi ki nahi suntey aur oper se kehtey hain mein kaano ka bohut kaacha hoon
 
Last edited:
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,499
3
5,733
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This Azadi March was a success, thu it did not achieve its target , it did put immense pressure on all institution and pdm government, there is more to it then meets the eye.

One thing it achieved is it grow out of mummy daddy party, they will get scared and wont stand against institutions , but they where wrong.
Second it did produce bad optics for government and establishment
third although a lollipop is given, but imf program not starting before fuel increase , corned pdm and they have to increase it at the cost of there vote
and
fourth, Imran khan also realised who are his best players and bad like shafqat mehmood .
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
20,313
181
59,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Asimzranger said:
This Azadi March was a success
Click to expand...
Absolutely. The fact is we are dealing with crooks and the interior minister is nothing but a monster with blood on his hands - pure evil this man is. They threw everything they could but despite that the march managed to breach the obstacles laid by Mr Evil Eyes. This after Evil Eyes saying not one protestor would be allowed into Islamabad.

IK explained earlier that he backe off because the mood in PTI camp was turning tipping point after what the police did. If it had continued it would have turned bloody - this is something IK would know from his people. So he backed off to prevebt bloodbath.

I think his reasoning is he has demonstrated to establishment that PTI can despite fascism being unleashed on them still reach Islamabad. Thus giving 6 days allows the powers to be to do something. If not as he said himself PTI will come back and will be prepared for Evil Eyes and his goons.

Thi means next time it could get bloody. And if it does IK can say to the establishent and the courts that he gave them time and opportunity so ball is their court - any consequences next time will be on them.

As he said if people have no alternative then they have to go down the path of standing for their rights. My hope and feeling is one of allied parties with wink from establishemt will pull out causing Show Shaw to come crashing down - with caretakers coming in and nextr elections declared. Now I am off to watch Dr Moeed Pirzada who is my go to source for proper analysis of what is going on.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,324
-1
8,399
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Imran is a moron, you just need 2-3 votes - play politcs
It'll be simple

If you can't play simple domestic politics - how the hell would you lead Pakistan and play international politics

Which is x20 more tough
 
Last edited:
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
20,313
181
59,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sainthood 101 said:
Imran is a moron
Click to expand...
They began saying that when he was a school kid. But over the decades the guy has charted a trajectory that very few Pakistani's have - indeed he is probably the most well known Pakistani across the globe. And not for some infamous reason either. The guy literaly has reached top of every arena he delved in his life.

But yeh he is a moron. I wish I also was a moron!
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,237
-6
7,856
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Azadi March was a march not a dharna.

People marched, people listened to speech/demands and people went back home.

If demands are not fulfilled then dharna(sit in) will happen.
 

