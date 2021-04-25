What's new

Over a million Indians have already died due to Covid: Experts

1 million is still "optics" at this point. If the number is closer to 15-20 times the official figure then India has suffered genocide from covid and their head honcho has their blood on his hands.
 
India was never meant to manage this on its own. Its a developing country at the bottom end of the barrel that should have accepted any help and foreign support it can. Blame this on Western powers blowing up Indias ego for their geopolitic games and grooming incompetent but loyal and usefull idiot regimes into power.

A month ago Indians here where flaunting here about their superior medical services and superior vaccinations effots administering millions of superior white man approved vaccines.

Now the same Indians sitting somewhere offshore in the U.K., U.S.A. or Canada are bussy shutting down and diverting attention away from the truth, while others are facing doom.
 
Indian armed forces need to overthrow Modi, declare martial law in India and mobilize their million men army to manage the covid situation. Their civil administration has failed the people.
 
Indeed a very sad number.
So yesterday a (white guy) owner of a local restaurant here asked me the reasons as to why India is suffering so many Covid illnesses and deaths. He asked whether it was 'the hygiene' issue in the population or only the older people are getting sick and dying. I didn't have a good answer but I replied that the actual number of deaths are far more than reported and that it was a deadly combination of mass-rallies and congregations where millions breathed out the Virus in big dozes around them in close proximity.
 
