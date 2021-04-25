Over a million Indians have already died due to Covid: Experts

India was never meant to manage this on its own. Its a developing country at the bottom end of the barrel that should have accepted any help and foreign support it can. Blame this on Western powers blowing up Indias ego for their geopolitic games and grooming incompetent but loyal and usefull idiot regimes into power.



A month ago Indians here where flaunting here about their superior medical services and superior vaccinations effots administering millions of superior white man approved vaccines.



Now the same Indians sitting somewhere offshore in the U.K., U.S.A. or Canada are bussy shutting down and diverting attention away from the truth, while others are facing doom.