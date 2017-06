"Refugee" recently becomes hot topic in China. Cause on the "World Refugee Day"(20th June) western countries want China to play a more important role in refugee issues and urge China to accommodate Middle East refugees.



Rumor says China's government is considering to accept refugees. However this news immediately caused obvious objection among Chinese people. A non-government survey shows over 97% Chinese oppose China to accept Middle East refugees.



Myself also strongly oppose it. There are some reasons for me:



1, China had implemented "One Child" family planning policy for more than 30 years. Chinese families sacrificed millions of their own children to relieve population pressure. Refugees are absolutely unacceptable for those who sacrificed for this country.

2, Unlike western countries, China does not pursue "multi-culture" and "multi-race" society. Nor does China pursue "human right" and "universal love" ideology. Just let arrogant westerners keep them. We don't buy them.

3, Look what happened in Europe. How can we repeat Europeans mistake.



Refugees to China? No.

Economic assistance to refugees? Yes.

