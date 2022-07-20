Over 800 Indian Military Personnel Committed Suicide in 5 Years !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 39,566
- 176
- Country
-
- Location
-
800+ military personnel died by suicide in last 5 years:
These don't count the cases of fratricide .
Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
These don't count the cases of fratricide .
Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
800+ military personnel died by suicide in last 5 years: Government | India News - Times of India
India News: NEW DELHI: As many as 819 personnel of the Army, Navy and Air Force have died by suicide in the last five years, apart from cases of "fratricide", whi.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
800+ military personnel died by suicide in last 5 years: Government | India News - Times of India
India News: NEW DELHI: As many as 819 personnel of the Army, Navy and Air Force have died by suicide in the last five years, apart from cases of "fratricide", whi.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com