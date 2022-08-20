Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 23,149
- -54
- Country
-
- Location
-
Over 8.1 Million Ukrainian Refugees Have Fled to EU Countries Since War Started - SchengenVisaInfo.com
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a total of 8.1 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border into the European Union countries to seek protection and safety from the Russian invasion. At the same time, from February 24 to July 23, about 6.6 million people were displaced within...
www.schengenvisainfo.com
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a total of 8.1 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border into the European Union countries to seek protection and safety from the Russian invasion.
At the same time, from February 24 to July 23, about 6.6 million people were displaced within the territory of Ukraine, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.
According to the United Nations Refugee Agency data, between the invasion of Russia on February 24 and August 15, 2022, about 10.9 million people left Ukraine.
In addition, around 4.1 million people fleeing Ukraine registered for temporary protection in the 29 EU+ countries from the start of the war to August 14.
Such data also show that from February 21 to August 14, 2022, about 24,300 applications for international protection were submitted by Ukrainian citizens.
As of June 17, more than 5.7 million Ukrainian refugees had fled to European Union countries since the beginning of the war.
A statement issued by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) at the time revealed that around 2.8 million Ukrainians left the EU for their country during the same period.
According to the Frontex report, the number of returned Ukrainians remained stable during the last weeks of June. Moreover, between June 8 and 14, more Ukrainians registered to join the EU than returned to Ukraine.
As Frontex explains, after February, around 6.6 million entries into the EU were registered at border points from Ukraine and Moldova in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania excluding entries made by Moldovan and Romanian citizens.
Frontex also points out that the Romanian and Polish borders continue to experience the greatest pressure regarding the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country.
Recent data provided by UNHCR also show that since the war started, Poland has welcomed almost 5,500,000 refugees from Ukraine.
In this regard, in June, Poland also granted the largest number of temporary protection statuses for Ukrainians, thus granting over 60,125 temporary protections.
As a result, European Statistics Office (Eurostat) data revealed that Romania followed Poland with 10,360 temporary protection granted, Ireland with 6,985, and Bulgaria with 6,920.
In addition, other neighbouring countries that have accepted a considerable number of refugees by opening their doors for support are as follows:
- Hungary with 1,189,983
- Romania with 1,044,292
- Slovakia with 690,337
- The Republic of Moldova with 573,228