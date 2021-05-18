Highlights

UP opinion poll 2022: Over 72% want to see Narendra Modi as next PM The Zee Media conducted an opinion poll that has found that over 72% of Indians want to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister in 2024.

As the high-octane political battle for the five key assemblies, including the largest Uttar Pradesh, has reached its peak, The Zee Media conducted opinion poll has found that over 72% of Indians want to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister in the year 2024.PM Narendra Modi, who enjoys huge popularity among Indians is also opted to be the start campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.As far as the assembly polls for the 403 seats in UP is concerned, Zee Media’s opinion poll found that BJP's Yogi Adityanath remains people's choice for Chief Ministerial candidate in 2022.Akhilesh Yadav is the second choice, while Mayawati remains a distant third. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who launched a power-packed ‘main ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign focused on women's welfare and development in UP, as per the opinion poll, is being favoured by no more than 4-5% as UP's CM face.Yogi Adityanath: 47%Akhilesh Yadav: 35%Mayawati: 9%Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: 5%Others: 4%This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company with a portfolio of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India.