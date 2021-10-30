Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Over 70 dead with 22 tornadoes reported in South, Midwest | ABC News
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
Today at 8:58 AM
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,294
-4
15,277
Country
Location
Today at 8:58 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Similar threads
Australia makes new strategic pact with South-East Asian nations at ASEAN summit
Viet
Oct 30, 2021
Replies
0
Views
187
Oct 30, 2021
Viet
World's biggest green energy hub proposed for south coast of Western Australia
Vanguard One
Jul 13, 2021
Replies
1
Views
185
Jul 14, 2021
aziqbal
Scott Morrison reveals $1bn energy deal with South Australian government
Vanguard One
Apr 19, 2021
Replies
0
Views
163
Apr 19, 2021
Vanguard One
Local exporters watching as Brazil sends bulls to Vietnam in historic live export trade
Viet
Aug 30, 2021
Replies
0
Views
152
Aug 30, 2021
Viet
Bumper wheat harvest begins trip to Vietnam bringing Newcastle grain export terminal back to life
Viet
Dec 7, 2020
Replies
1
Views
463
Dec 7, 2020
casual
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
I
Manohar Lal Khattar on Gurgaon dispute: ‘Offering namaz in open will not be tolerated’
Latest: I.R.A
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
Taiwan girl moved to tears by how modern and prosperous China is, "Born as Chinese is this life's biggest blessing"
Latest: Daniel808
5 minutes ago
China & Far East
Former Army Chief General Aziz’s US visa cancelled
Latest: Salza
8 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The Royal Moroccan Army is a quantum leap in armaments
Latest: The SC
8 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
P
Afghan Taliban reject TTP claim of being a 'branch of IEA'
Latest: pakpride00090
10 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: Salza
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Mother of Rashid Minhas died today at age 95
Latest: graphican
16 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and Subcommittee on US Air Force in Pakistan
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
34 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Artillery Divisions of Pakistan Army
Latest: Ghost 125
41 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: lcloo
Today at 7:20 AM
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
P
Afghan Taliban reject TTP claim of being a 'branch of IEA'
Latest: pakpride00090
10 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Green Peoples Movement Press Release on Zabihullah Mujahid's statement about non Islamic Pakistani System
Latest: mr.green
22 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Is this true. This is frightening.
Latest: SQ8
Today at 8:45 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
PM Imran says Pakistan to make ‘independent decisions’ now
Latest: Protest_again
Today at 8:35 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Opinion | 10 'outrageously unthinkable' yet pragmatic solutions to Pakistan's major problems.
Latest: mr.green
Today at 8:26 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
P
Brazil’s Nuclear-Powered Submarine Project SN-BR Making Progress
Latest: Paul2
Today at 8:39 AM
Naval Warfare
NASA chief Bill Nelson 300 UFO sightings and ET life
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
Today at 4:49 AM
Military Forum
IAF Helicopter Crash, A Case of CFIT or Nose Dive !
Latest: Trailer23
Today at 12:55 AM
Military Forum
The Greatest Fighter Jets
Latest: Trailer23
Today at 12:24 AM
Air Warfare
Battle of the Super Tanks - Kursk 1943
Latest: dexter
Yesterday at 11:57 PM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Former Army Chief General Aziz’s US visa cancelled
Latest: Salza
8 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The Royal Moroccan Army is a quantum leap in armaments
Latest: The SC
8 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
RAB officials get sanctioned by U.S
Latest: Atlas
20 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: Muhammed45
32 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Who will be the next Indian Army Chief of Defence Staff after Gen Bipin Rawat
Latest: Clutch
Today at 8:56 AM
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom