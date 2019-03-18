hussain0216
- May 29, 2012
News
·
This afternoon
Over 60 people have been killed in lightning strikes in India on Sunday
At least 16 people were killed while taking selfies atop a watchtower at the Amer Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday following a lightning strike. At least 35 people in Uttar Pradesh and 10 people in Madhya Pradesh lost their lives on Sunday after being struck by lightning. As per the India Meteorological Department, deaths by lightning strikes have doubled since the 1960s partly due to climate change.
Photo via @bilal_muhammad4
60 people dead WTF