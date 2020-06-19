Over 60% of ‘Made In India’ IAF Tejas Grounded

For the much touted Tejas MK2 the panacea for all problems is to add Canards. Models of the MK2 with Canards were shown at Aeroindia. Even a Baboon can see that their is no space to install moving Canards on the Tejas, without a major redesign of the wing. Even if they are installed, their movement will be extremely restricted and any benefit not offset by the increased weight. MK2 is a bigger disaster in the making. Let’s talk about it in a few years, meanwhile don’t interrupt what they are doing.