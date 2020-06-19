Over 60% of ‘Made In India’ IAF Tejas Grounded

GlobalVillageSpace
Indian Air Force officials are dismayed and demoralised with the announcement at the inauguration of Aero India-2021 Show held at the Yelahanka airbase on the 3rd of February by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, awarding a ₹45,696 crore ($6.25billion) contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-HAL to supply 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets to the Indian Air Force, for a varied number of reasons, primarily due to the Tejas aircraft suffering basic design flaws that have not been dealt with by its manufacturer the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-HAL despite working on numerous Tejas prototypes for more than 35 years, consistently suffering the issue of 60% of Tejas aircraft being grounded at all times.
The second reason for resentment among upper echelons of the Indian Air Force is the unusually long delivery time for the ordered aircraft with the first Mk-1A aircraft to be delivered for induction after three years that is not before 2024. With the rest being supplied by 2030, that is again if HAL is able to keep up with the production schedule, which does not reflect the delay stricken bureaucratic ji culture prevalent at the aircraft manufacturer, amply displayed with the 35 year history of the LCA development programme.
40 of the Indian Airforce frontline Tejas fighters that have so far been inducted by the Indian Air Force are facing critical issues, such as shortfalls in meeting the engine thrust and other parameters such as weight of the aircraft, fuel capacity, pilot protection from front against 7.62 mm bullets due to which 60% of Tejas continually stand grounded. The HAL Tejas LCA MK1A, is a lightweight, single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft developed locally by Defence Research And Development Organisation of India. Tailor-made to suit the needs of poor countries like India.
