Over 60% of ‘Made In India’ IAF Tejas Grounded

Mar 4, 2017
Global Village Space |

Indian Air Force officials are dismayed and demoralised with the announcement at the inauguration of Aero India-2021 Show held at the Yelahanka airbase on the 3rd of February by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, awarding a ₹45,696 crore ($6.25billion) contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-HAL to supply 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets to the Indian Air Force, for a varied number of reasons, primarily due to the Tejas aircraft suffering basic design flaws that have not been dealt with by its manufacturer the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-HAL despite working on numerous Tejas prototypes for more than 35 years, consistently suffering the issue of 60% of Tejas aircraft being grounded at all times.


The second reason for resentment among upper echelons of the Indian Air Force is the unusually long delivery time for the ordered aircraft with the first Mk-1A aircraft to be delivered for induction after three years that is not before 2024. With the rest being supplied by 2030, that is again if HAL is able to keep up with the production schedule, which does not reflect the delay stricken bureaucratic ji culture prevalent at the aircraft manufacturer, amply displayed with the 35 year history of the LCA development programme.

40 of the Indian Airforce frontline Tejas fighters that have so far been inducted by the Indian Air Force are facing critical issues, such as shortfalls in meeting the engine thrust and other parameters such as weight of the aircraft, fuel capacity, pilot protection from front against 7.62 mm bullets due to which 60% of Tejas continually stand grounded. The HAL Tejas LCA MK1A, is a lightweight, single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft developed locally by Defence Research And Development Organisation of India. Tailor-made to suit the needs of poor countries like India.

Read full article...
Wasn't they grounded earlier...

Bhakts be like "We're 20% ahead of Pakistan!
Made in China JunkFighter-17: 40% grounded
Made in Endia Vedik Tejas: 60% grounded! 20% superior!

See you in 2020 2021 2022 when Endia is a superpower!"
Their own jet costs them 75.3 million dollars per unit ??!!?? loool
The price of an F-35. No wonder they're trying to sell it to the US navy.
 
Pure Pakistani propaganda done by a Pakistani writing in of all places a blog spot. Even the owners of the blog page say these are the views of author and the no one vouches for this "propaganda" .
Its laughable how desperate the Pakistani diaspora has become.
They are darkening their shalwar Kameez as they watch India moving ahead in the aero-space industries.
 
this,is, biggest troll.effort yet .

firstly we don't have 40 jets.

second all. the issues,were from 5 plus,years ago

third why post picture on trailers why not show the tejas ripping thru the sky or formation of 5 planes

blatant troll

report the post
guys love the bit when he says,tejas was built for poor countries,like India

then wrote 7 billion dollars,next to it

that's,so funny
 
LMAO!

2 can play the game. Pakistan learning from Indian media on trolling and sharing fake news.
 
mourning sage

I really hope India learnt from this experience. A failure is redeemable if there was massive learning involved.
Unfortuately for India, and fortunately for us, it seems you guys haven't really learnt a lot and are still sticking with purchasing off the shelf jets.

I hope it stays this way tbh. It will be a massive pain in the back if India genuinely attempted to indeginise defence production. So far, it is all just another massive scheme for corruption.
 
still 10 lvls below mighty ladakh warrior they are on some other lvl of warfare!!

only the mighty and beave retreat mist be moto of hindu army!
 
For the much touted Tejas MK2 the panacea for all problems is to add Canards. Models of the MK2 with Canards were shown at Aeroindia. Even a Baboon can see that their is no space to install moving Canards on the Tejas, without a major redesign of the wing. Even if they are installed, their movement will be extremely restricted and any benefit not offset by the increased weight. MK2 is a bigger disaster in the making. Let’s talk about it in a few years, meanwhile don’t interrupt what they are doing.
 
