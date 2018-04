Over 60,000 Indians to be jobless in US soon, 80 per cent of them women







With Donald Trump administration increasingly looking inward in with its America First policy outlook, over 60,000 Indians may soon be rendered jobless in the US. This follows from a letter from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services deciding to terminate work permits granted to H-4 visa holders. The H-4 visa is granted to the spouses of professionals working in the US on H-1B visa.



The H-4 visa allows the person to work in the US. The permission was granted to the holders during Barack Obama regime which Donald Trump administration has decided to scrap. About 80 per cent of H-4 visa holders are women. Immigration service chief Francis Cissna yesterday informed the lawmakers about the Trump administration's decision to withdraw work permit under H-4 visa rule.





The Obama administration had allowed the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the US, earn wages and pay taxes under H-4 visa scheme. Indian IT firms, traditionally the biggest sponsors of H-1B visas, have drastically reduced new applications in the last three years to hedge themselves against rising protectionism.



The move by the Trump administration comes as a major setback to Indian youths seeking jobs. It has come on back of growing unemployment in India. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate is likely to be almost double to 6.75 per cent in April from 3.39 per cent in July 2017 in the country.