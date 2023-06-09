Over 500 overseas Pakistani suspects involved in May 9 incidents identified

If you think it is the "Govt" doing this then I want to sell you the Taj Mahal!!!



The crackdown is by the military, keeping a long-term strategy in mind. The rebellion by PTI against Army has given them an opportunity to identify the defectors both in and out of Pakistan. I think they'll start by cancelling citizenships and filing multiple cases against the dual-citizens of Non-resident Pakis. Then go after them financially.



In a society with such a high percentage of family-based wealth concetration the easiest way to maintain power is to maintain control over the money. If there are 10 major factories selling shoes then the army would esure that the 5 factories run by their supporters or allies get cheaper raw material,easier compliance with regulations and variosu unfair advantages so that they can run the other 5 out of business. IF the military and it's allies control the economy then they would be unstoppable once again.



Overseas citizens are usually harder to contain but considering the only ones actively involved in Pakistani politics are the ones with vested financial interests, the army has leverage over them. The overseas citizens overplay their "remittance" card constantly. The remittance was not being sent to IK, it was being sent to their own family in Pakistan. No idiot would let his parents, wife and kids starve just because he wants Pakistani economy to suffer. In fact, economy was doing worse under IK. IK has a tendency for populism and does not have the capability of taking hard decisions. Hard economic decision will have to be taken in coming few years as Pakistan attempts to restructure it's loans and restart it's democracy.



I think Pak army should target the families of those protesters and hurt them financially. IK should have risen up in revolt, but he is still trying to suck up to Asif Munir. I have said it before and will say it again. IK is a total coward, he has the opportunity but he has blown it. Now PTI is finished, the cleanup is going to take ages, but the fight is already over and IK has lost.