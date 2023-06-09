What's new

Over 500 overseas Pakistani suspects involved in May 9 incidents identified

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,650
11
32,677
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
730397_60825461.jpg

The government identified over 500 overseas Pakistanis suspected to be involved in May 9 incidents, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said the government collected data of individuals involved physically, mentally or morally in launching anti-state propaganda and activities. “The data includes call records, social media activities, travel history, financial transactions, immigration status and other,” sources said.

The authorities found out that some of the suspects were foreign-funded, sources said, adding that they would be investigated in future. “The government vows to bring them under army laws and contact respective governments for handing them over,” sources added.

Their residence status and entry routes would also be investigated, sources said. “The authorities will also probe bogus procedures adopted by them to obtain citizenship,” they added.
dunyanews.tv

Over 500 overseas Pakistani suspects involved in May 9 incidents identified

Will be brought to justice under military law
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
24,088
1
35,671
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
730397_60825461.jpg

The government identified over 500 overseas Pakistanis suspected to be involved in May 9 incidents, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said the government collected data of individuals involved physically, mentally or morally in launching anti-state propaganda and activities. “The data includes call records, social media activities, travel history, financial transactions, immigration status and other,” sources said.

The authorities found out that some of the suspects were foreign-funded, sources said, adding that they would be investigated in future. “The government vows to bring them under army laws and contact respective governments for handing them over,” sources added.

Their residence status and entry routes would also be investigated, sources said. “The authorities will also probe bogus procedures adopted by them to obtain citizenship,” they added.
dunyanews.tv

Over 500 overseas Pakistani suspects involved in May 9 incidents identified

Will be brought to justice under military law
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...
why not 5000?
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
21,082
-18
25,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
730397_60825461.jpg

The government identified over 500 overseas Pakistanis suspected to be involved in May 9 incidents, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said the government collected data of individuals involved physically, mentally or morally in launching anti-state propaganda and activities. “The data includes call records, social media activities, travel history, financial transactions, immigration status and other,” sources said.

The authorities found out that some of the suspects were foreign-funded, sources said, adding that they would be investigated in future. “The government vows to bring them under army laws and contact respective governments for handing them over,” sources added.

Their residence status and entry routes would also be investigated, sources said. “The authorities will also probe bogus procedures adopted by them to obtain citizenship,” they added.
dunyanews.tv

Over 500 overseas Pakistani suspects involved in May 9 incidents identified

Will be brought to justice under military law
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...
Desperate attempts by an installed government to hold on to power
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
3,541
3
4,435
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
730397_60825461.jpg

The government identified over 500 overseas Pakistanis suspected to be involved in May 9 incidents, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said the government collected data of individuals involved physically, mentally or morally in launching anti-state propaganda and activities. “The data includes call records, social media activities, travel history, financial transactions, immigration status and other,” sources said.

The authorities found out that some of the suspects were foreign-funded, sources said, adding that they would be investigated in future. “The government vows to bring them under army laws and contact respective governments for handing them over,” sources added.

Their residence status and entry routes would also be investigated, sources said. “The authorities will also probe bogus procedures adopted by them to obtain citizenship,” they added.
dunyanews.tv

Over 500 overseas Pakistani suspects involved in May 9 incidents identified

Will be brought to justice under military law
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...


If it was PTI who collected data on PMLN, office keeping those data would have already been burned 🔥 by thugs
 
B

Bevvy Rosh

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 28, 2023
46
0
40
Country
India
Location
United States
Trango Towers said:
Desperate attempts by an installed government to hold on to power
Click to expand...
If you think it is the "Govt" doing this then I want to sell you the Taj Mahal!!!

The crackdown is by the military, keeping a long-term strategy in mind. The rebellion by PTI against Army has given them an opportunity to identify the defectors both in and out of Pakistan. I think they'll start by cancelling citizenships and filing multiple cases against the dual-citizens of Non-resident Pakis. Then go after them financially.

In a society with such a high percentage of family-based wealth concetration the easiest way to maintain power is to maintain control over the money. If there are 10 major factories selling shoes then the army would esure that the 5 factories run by their supporters or allies get cheaper raw material,easier compliance with regulations and variosu unfair advantages so that they can run the other 5 out of business. IF the military and it's allies control the economy then they would be unstoppable once again.

Overseas citizens are usually harder to contain but considering the only ones actively involved in Pakistani politics are the ones with vested financial interests, the army has leverage over them. The overseas citizens overplay their "remittance" card constantly. The remittance was not being sent to IK, it was being sent to their own family in Pakistan. No idiot would let his parents, wife and kids starve just because he wants Pakistani economy to suffer. In fact, economy was doing worse under IK. IK has a tendency for populism and does not have the capability of taking hard decisions. Hard economic decision will have to be taken in coming few years as Pakistan attempts to restructure it's loans and restart it's democracy.

I think Pak army should target the families of those protesters and hurt them financially. IK should have risen up in revolt, but he is still trying to suck up to Asif Munir. I have said it before and will say it again. IK is a total coward, he has the opportunity but he has blown it. Now PTI is finished, the cleanup is going to take ages, but the fight is already over and IK has lost.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
21,082
-18
25,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bevvy Rosh said:
If you think it is the "Govt" doing this then I want to sell you the Taj Mahal!!!

The crackdown is by the military, keeping a long-term strategy in mind. The rebellion by PTI against Army has given them an opportunity to identify the defectors both in and out of Pakistan. I think they'll start by cancelling citizenships and filing multiple cases against the dual-citizens of Non-resident Pakis. Then go after them financially.

In a society with such a high percentage of family-based wealth concetration the easiest way to maintain power is to maintain control over the money. If there are 10 major factories selling shoes then the army would esure that the 5 factories run by their supporters or allies get cheaper raw material,easier compliance with regulations and variosu unfair advantages so that they can run the other 5 out of business. IF the military and it's allies control the economy then they would be unstoppable once again.

Overseas citizens are usually harder to contain but considering the only ones actively involved in Pakistani politics are the ones with vested financial interests, the army has leverage over them. The overseas citizens overplay their "remittance" card constantly. The remittance was not being sent to IK, it was being sent to their own family in Pakistan. No idiot would let his parents, wife and kids starve just because he wants Pakistani economy to suffer. In fact, economy was doing worse under IK. IK has a tendency for populism and does not have the capability of taking hard decisions. Hard economic decision will have to be taken in coming few years as Pakistan attempts to restructure it's loans and restart it's democracy.

I think Pak army should target the families of those protesters and hurt them financially. IK should have risen up in revolt, but he is still trying to suck up to Asif Munir. I have said it before and will say it again. IK is a total coward, he has the opportunity but he has blown it. Now PTI is finished, the cleanup is going to take ages, but the fight is already over and IK has lost.
Click to expand...
You were doing so well and then you wrote
In fact, economy was doing worse under IK
Click to expand...
Lost all credibility with one statement.
You are 100% product of the useless Pakistani system. Enjoy
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
20,926
-33
38,560
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
730397_60825461.jpg

The government identified over 500 overseas Pakistanis suspected to be involved in May 9 incidents, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said the government collected data of individuals involved physically, mentally or morally in launching anti-state propaganda and activities. “The data includes call records, social media activities, travel history, financial transactions, immigration status and other,” sources said.

The authorities found out that some of the suspects were foreign-funded, sources said, adding that they would be investigated in future. “The government vows to bring them under army laws and contact respective governments for handing them over,” sources added.

Their residence status and entry routes would also be investigated, sources said. “The authorities will also probe bogus procedures adopted by them to obtain citizenship,” they added.
dunyanews.tv

Over 500 overseas Pakistani suspects involved in May 9 incidents identified

Will be brought to justice under military law
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...

That sounds very credible LOL

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667484587323273217
Click to expand...

Well you better start blocking the majority.
 
Tamerlane

Tamerlane

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2012
932
1
2,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The whiskey generals of the British Indian Army have declared war on the people of Pakistan. They’ve used torture, murder and rape to suppress people in the country. However, it won’t be so easy to terrorize overseas Pakistanis.

Whiskey & Co.’s challenge is accepted. It has already caused a significant reduction in remittances and a total stoppage in foreign direct investment (FDI). Almost no country has ever developed without FDI.

As lobbying by Pakistanis progresses, the British Indian Army may end up being declared a terrorist organization and the assets of military personnel and corrupt politicians of PMLN and PPP seized.

As the generals crank up the war, overseas Pakistanis can make life hell for them. We’ve only just gotten started.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
6,941
9
10,851
Europe based Pakistanis can retaliate by lobbying European Parliament not to extend GSP plus status in the up coming review due to human rights abuses.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt to send reference against judge for 'facilitating terrorists'
Replies
0
Views
370
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Establishment' of 3 military courts on the cards to prosecute May 9 arsonists
2
Replies
18
Views
430
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan should openly condemn May 9 mayhem: President Arif Alvi
Replies
2
Views
248
Destranator
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khadija Shah, 'prime suspect' in Corps Commander House attack, arrested
Replies
3
Views
286
blain2
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Travel ban sought on 746 PTI leaders
Replies
0
Views
120
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom