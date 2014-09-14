What's new

Over 500 Chinese soldiers attemped to transgress into India: Indian Media

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300306836009095168

The Chinese Army had attempted to transgress into Indian areas near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso with over 500 troops, say sources.

However, sources reveal that Indian troops occupied those positions before the PLA soldiers could come there.

Indian Army sources said that so far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake in Eastern Ladakh.

www.indiatoday.in

Over 500 Chinese soldiers attemped to transgress into India: Sources

Sources say there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese forces near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake in Eastern Ladakh so far.
