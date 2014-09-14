Over 500 Chinese soldiers attemped to transgress into India: Indian Media

The Chinese Army had attempted to transgress into Indian areas near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso with over 500 troops, say sources.
However, sources reveal that Indian troops occupied those positions before the PLA soldiers could come there.
Indian Army sources said that so far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake in Eastern Ladakh.
Over 500 Chinese soldiers attemped to transgress into India: Sources
