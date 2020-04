Largest ever evacuation, a crisis in India. Most of the half a million Indians to be deported are Professional Class, Labour Class, Specialized Workers, Visa expiry, Students, Over-stayers, visit visa, transit visa, spouse/dependent visa, illegals, and business class etc etc.



What will happen to all these Indians in India now? with a BJP government which throws money on Mars missions, buy expensive weapons from Russia, France and America, plans Moon missions and has nearly 7 lakh Army in Indian side of Kashmir, when India is the poorest country in the world now. Where is India's best friends with all Arab Gulf countries gone?



Such en masse return of migrants will harm the state economically and may trigger social discontent in India.

