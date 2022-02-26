Over 50 Percent of Germans Say 'I Can Buy a Chinese Electric Car' ​

International Simon-Kucher & Partners research and consulting firm examined the extent to which consumers are open to innovations in the automobile industry. According to those at the global level, German consumers have traditional tastes but are open to innovations and foreign products. Electric vehicles from China are met with interest in the German market.Up to 70 percent of consumers who are keen on electro-cars surveyed know or have knowledge of Chinese vehicles. More than 50 percent of respondents are open to the idea of buying a Chinese brand electric car. The potential customer primarily looks for a favorable "price/performance" ratio and the vehicle to be equipped with modern technology.Two-thirds of customers are ready to share their vehicle data or data about their personal use. Participants mostly prefer to share technical data such as oil temperature, brakes and vehicle handling. Shares such as photos or videos, or posts related to the location or personal route are not preferred.In the statement made by Simon-Kucher about the research, in the short term, electro-vehicle customers want to try the vehicle first; meanwhile, he states that customers who pay in cash often refrain from monthly installments.