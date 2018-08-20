OVER 430 SAUD-BACKED MILITANS KILLED IN HUDAYAH IN 24 HORUS

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least 436 Saudi-backed militants and Emirati forces have been killed and injured by Yemeni troops in the Arabian Peninsula’s strategic western coastal province of Hudaydah in the past 24 hours, a report said. Late on Sunday, Yemeni troops killed 160 mercenaries and injured 236 others in the al-Durayhimi district of Hudaydah, Saba news agency reported. Some 40 more militants, escaping the battlefield, were killed during a friendly airstrike in Hudaydah by the Saudi-led coalition forces. In addition, the Yemeni army liberated several areas in south of Jah area on the western coast. The report said that 16 military vehicles were also destroyed during the attacks. On Friday, Yemeni forces fatally shot 20 Saudi mercenaries in an area west of the al-Durayhimi district in Hudaydah. Five military vehicles belonging to the militants were also destroyed in the operation. Saudi Arabia and the UAE launched an offensive on June 13 to capture Hudaydah, the main entry point for food in a country teetering on the brink of famine. The operation, however, came into an immediate halt in the face of stiff resistance by Houthi fighters and residents of the port city, which forced the kingdom to wind down the push. http://tn.ai/1807235