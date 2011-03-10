Over 4000 Indian Paramilitary Personnel Killed Between 2017 and 2019

4,132 Paramilitary Personnel Died Between 2017 and 2019, MHA Informs Lok Sabha

By conservative estimates, that breaks down to over 100 casualties every month, when did the Indian army or Indian MOD ever disclosed such figures during this period.

A Total of 4,132 paramilitary personnel died during duty between 2017 and 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the deaths include gazetted officers, subordinate officers and other ranks.The highest number of personnel who died during their service period belonged to the CRPF (1,597), followed by 725 of the BSF, 671 of the CISF, 429 of the ITBP, 329 of the SSB and 381 of the Assam Rifles, he said replying to a written question.