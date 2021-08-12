beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 39,964
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Over 40 pct of employed in China are women: white paper
Source: Xinhua| 2021-08-12 12:06:41|Editor: huaxia
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 40 percent of the employed in China are women, according to a white paper released Thursday.
Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office. Enditem
Source: Xinhua| 2021-08-12 12:06:41|Editor: huaxia
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 40 percent of the employed in China are women, according to a white paper released Thursday.
Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office. Enditem