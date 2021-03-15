What's new

Over 4.76 lakh cattle seized by BSF along international border with Bangladesh in last five years

Cattle smuggling at India Bangladesh border

Image credit: Deccan Chronicle

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday that over 4.76 lakh cattle meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh were seized by the Border Security Forces (BSF) along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to reports, 1,68,801 cattle were seized along the border in 2016, 1,19,299 in 2017, 63,716 in 2018, 77,410 in 2019 and 46,809 in 2020. The figures show a steep decline from nearly 1.7 lakh in 2016 to barely 47,000 in 2020.

Nityanand Rai said that the BSF had taken effective measures to curb cattle smuggling along the border including round-the-clock patrolling, laying nakas, establishing observation posts and strengthening the existing defences of Border Outposts.

Cattle smuggling remains a concern along the international border with Bangladesh and steps have been taken to curb the menace in recent years. Recently, three BSF personnel were dismissed for their involvement in cattle smuggling.

According to reports, Special Director General of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh informed that apart from the three dismissed BSF personnel, about a dozen other personnel have been transferred since September last year in connection with the trans-border cattle smuggling case.

Nityanand Rai said that whenever the involvement of BSF personnel in the smuggling comes to light, appropriate disciplinary action is taken following investigation by the forces.

these cattles are great burden on our resources .
 
We are about to be self-sufficient in beef (& Dairy) production in less than a decade, maybe even start exporting, so thank you India. Next target should be cow urine exports.
 
Govt should formulate a policy for poor farmers who are burdened with cows post their lactation period. I believe milk prices should be increased to give higher margin to farmers who could use this excess money for the welfare of cows post lactation. This way they will not need to sell them for their meat.
 
Take your hindutva nonsense elsewhere...once a cow becomes less productive it goes into a biriyani.... thats the circle of life in BD.... there are no sacred cows here...
 
What do you do with the cows in BD is your business. I am talking about what Indian govt should do in India. This way there would be no need to smuggle cows from India to BD.
 
BSF should also starts arresting equal or more no of illegal Bangladeshis.

Between good stuff ,no smuggling of cows can be tolerated.
 
I know it is costly. There are only 2 good options in front of the govt.
Either roll back all the cow protection laws and allow free cattle trade and slaughter, or allocate funds for cow welfare post lactation period.
Currently, it is forcing farmers to foot the bill of its policy, which is bad for the farmers.
If the govt decides to still save cows, then we need to slowly move away from dairy based milk and go towards non-dairy milk such as soya milk, coconut milk etc. This will reduce the need to breed so many cows in the first place.
 
