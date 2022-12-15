What's new

Over 4,000 Shias killed in 8 years in Pakistan's sectarian violence: Report

my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,641
-5
2,469
Country
United States
Location
India
Over 4,000 Shias killed in 8 years in Pakistan's sectarian violence: Report
The ICG report, published in early September this year, pointed out that these new groups, though different in many ways, were responsible for some of the country's worst inter-communal bloodshed in recent years.
The report warned that "Muslim minorities, particularly Shias, are deeply vulnerable. Vigilantism is dangerous as hardliners mobilise around allegations of blasphemy to gain political clout."
The origin of Sunni militancy can be traced to the Sunni-Shia tension in Pakistan immediately after the independence. Many Deobandi clerics called for attacks on Shia processions and wrote against Shias in books and tracts, reported IFFRAS.
In 2020, well-known defence analyst, Dr Ayesha Siddiqa wrote about the revival of sectarian tension between Sunnis and Shias in Karachi and other urban centres in Sindh and Punjab. She pointed out that Pakistan has reportedly witnessed the killing of approximately 4,847 Shias in incidents of sectarian violence between 2001 and 2018, IFFRAS had reported earlier.
During President Zia-ul Haq's tenure, Sunni militancy came to the fore with the army actively supporting a rabidly anti-Shia group called Anjuman Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan.

www.google.com

Over 4,000 Shias killed in 8 years in Pakistan's sectarian violence: Report

Pakistan is facing multiple fault lines that are hampering the growth of the already conditioned economy of the country, including a breakdown of law and order domestically
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
65,572
1
133,884
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
what a load of BS . terrorism years everyone was killed it can be said like this

4000 shias
23000 sunnis
12000 deobandis
5600 ahl e hadees
900 hindus
200 sikhs
155 charistines

were killed in last 8 years in terrorism .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

U
World population to touch 8 billion by Nov 15, UN projection reveals
Replies
0
Views
233
ulin elup
U
INDIAPOSITIVE
Despite trade ban, Pakistan imports from India jump 2x in April-May
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Paitoo
Paitoo
ghazi52
Rebel Taliban commander killed trying to flee from Afghanistan to Iran: officials
Replies
1
Views
742
Mohammad_2
M
Pakistan Ka Beta
Afghan Muslim arrested for 4 killings, including 3 Pakistanis, that shook New Mexico’s Muslims | Aug 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
562
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Kingdom come
Polio vaccine in Pakistan: Two policemen guarding vaccinators shot dead
Replies
6
Views
336
Longhorn
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom