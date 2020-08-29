Over 300 million Indians may have COVID-19: Source citing government study

India has confirmed 10.8 million COVID-19 infections, the most anywhere outside the United States. But the survey, whose findings are much more conservative than a private one from last week, indicates India's actual cases may have crossed 300 million.

