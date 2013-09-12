Over 3,000 Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan Along LoC, Highest In 17 Years There have been 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC (Line of Control) in Jammu over the past eight months (from January 1 to September 7), the government told Parliament this week

Eight Army personnel died for their country during the ceasefire violations this year and two others were injured; a large number of innocent civilians were also killed