  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Over 2 Million Pilgrims Perform Annual Hajj

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by The SC, Aug 21, 2018 at 7:56 AM.

  1. Aug 21, 2018 at 7:56 AM #1
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    Over 2 Million Pilgrims Perform Annual Hajj

    Monday, 20 August, 2018 - 19:15


    [​IMG]
    Muslim worshipers watch as others circumambulate around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on August 17, 2018. (AFP)

    Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that over 2 million pilgrims from around the world performed this year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage.

    A total of 2,371,675 pilgrims traveled to Makkah to perform the Hajj rituals, said the General Authority for Statistics.

    A total of 612,953 internal pilgrims were reported, while 1,758,722 pilgrims came from abroad the Kingdom.

    Male pilgrims totaled 1,327,127 and females accounted for 1,044,548 of the pilgrims.

    Pilgrims from the Gulf Cooperation Council made up 1.9 percent of the pilgrims. The remaining Arab countries accounted to 22.5 percent of the pilgrims.

    Pilgrims from Asia, excluding the Arab world, accounted to 59.7 percent of this year’s worshipers.

    A total of 166,083 pilgrims, or 9.5 percent, came from Africa, excluding its Arab countries. European pilgrims accounted for 5 percent of the total number of worshipers.

    Pilgrims from North and South America and Australia made up the remaining 24,992 worshipers or 1.4 percent.

    For external pilgrims, 1,656,936 arrived in the Kingdom by air, 85,623 arrived by land and 16,163 by sea.

    Over 287,300 employees working at security, private and public agencies operated the services provided to the pilgrims upon their arrival at the holy sites.

    https://aawsat.com/english/home/article/1368736/over-2-million-pilgrims-perform-annual-hajj
     
  2. Aug 21, 2018 at 7:58 AM #2
    asena_great

    asena_great FULL MEMBER

    such a waste
     
  3. Aug 21, 2018 at 8:02 AM #3
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    Over 1,000 Qatari Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Jeddah

    Monday, 20 August, 2018 - 12:30


    [​IMG]
    Qatari Hajj pilgrims arrive at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah (Arabic Website)
    Jeddah- Asmaa al-Ghaberi


    A number of Qatari pilgrims arrived at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, coming in from Kuwait and Oman. Saudi authorities had allowed all Qataris to register their data online at the Saudi Hajj Ministry official website.

    Upon their arrival, Qatari pilgrims refused to make any press statements or confront the media in anticipation of any harm they may suffer, inflicted by Qatari authorities, when returning to Doha.

    The Saudi Hajj Ministry welcomed and received Qatari pilgrims at the King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah with greeting plates. Saudi authorities said that customs and passport control booths worked on providing Qatari pilgrims a smooth entry.

    Asharq Al-Awsat learned from sources close to the matter that the number of Qatari pilgrims ranges from 1000 to 1,200 Hajj pilgrims.

    They traveled aboard five carriers, namely Kuwait Airways, Oman Air, Gulf Air, SalamAir and Jazeera Airways. Preparations for receiving them at the airport were arranged by the passport control.

    Sources said that the Qatari pilgrims were granted Hajj permits at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

    https://aawsat.com/english/home/article/1368526/over-1000-qatari-hajj-pilgrims-arrive-jeddah

  4. Aug 21, 2018 at 8:05 AM #4
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    great to see .
     
