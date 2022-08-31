What's new

Over 2,000 km of new railway put into operation across China in H1 2022

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,037
-12
92,593
Country
China
Location
China

Over 2,000 km of new railway put into operation across China in H1 2022​

Source: Xinhua

2022-08-31 19:12:30
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,043.5 km of new railway lines were put into service across China in the first half of the year (H1), said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) on Wednesday.

During the period, the country's rail cargo volume rose 5.5 percent year on year to about 1.95 billion tonnes, according to the company's H1 financial statement.

In H1, China's railway handled 787 million passenger trips, declining by 42.8 percent due to sporadic COVID-19 flare-ups, said China Railway.

The number of China-Europe freight train trips rose 2 percent year on year to 7,514 in H1. The trains carried 724,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers, up 3 percent from a year earlier.
Rail cargo transport through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor surged 33 percent to 379,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers, said the company. ■

Over 2,000 km of new railway put into operation across China in H1

Over 2,000 km of new railway put into operation across China in H1-
english.news.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

onebyone
China's H1 trade posts better-than-expected growth of 9.4% as economcy bounces from COVID shock
Replies
1
Views
210
onebyone
onebyone
艹艹艹
Track change station set up on China-Laos Railway, to attract over 300,000 tons of goods from Thailand per year
Replies
1
Views
340
horton1314
H
Piotr
  • Locked
USA rules, China drools – USA build 70000 km of railways in a single day!
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
That Guy
That Guy
beijingwalker
ASEAN regains status as China's largest trading partner in Q1, as RCEP boosts cooperation
Replies
0
Views
199
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
Malaysia, Thailand and Laos,Tri-country cargo rail service to kick off in Oct 2022
Replies
0
Views
136
艹艹艹
艹艹艹

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom