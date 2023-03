The title is misleading.



Its is 1,89,994 CRIMES against dalits out of a population of 200 Million.



Which is approximately a crime rate of 23 per 1,00,000



The average Crime rate in India is 44.5 per 1,00,000 which is double of the crime rate against Dalits.



This shows that crime against NON Dalits are TWICE that of crime against dalits.



So if you want to experience LESS crime, its better to be a dalit in India.