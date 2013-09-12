Over 15,000 Daily Wagers commited suicide after Modis' 4 hour notice lockdown

Tamil Nadu saw the most number of suicides by daily-wage earners (5,186), followed by Maharashtra (4,128), Madhya Pradesh (3,964), Telangana (2,858) and Kerala (2,809).

Steady rise in share of daily-wagers in suicides, 23% in 2019 At nearly a quarter of the suicides, or 32,563 of the total 1,39,123, the daily-wage earners comprised the largest chunk of such deaths recorded by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) last year

The share of daily-wage earners among those who died by suicide has been steadily rising, doubling to 23.4 per cent in 2019 as compared to six years before.At nearly a quarter of the suicides, or 32,563 of the total 1,39,123, the daily-wage earners comprised the largest chunk of such deaths recorded by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) last year. The data for daily-wage earners excludes agricultural labourers.House wives’ made up the second largest chunk among suicide deaths, at 21,359 or 15.4 per cent of the total, in 2019. However, their share as well as that of those engaged in the farming sector in suicides has been declining. Agricultural labourers are a separate sub-category under persons working in the farming sector and accounted for 3.1 per cent of the total suicides in 2019.The NRCB started categorising daily-wagers in its ‘Accidental Deaths & Suicides’ data only in 2014. That year, they made up 12 per cent of suicide deaths, but the figure has been rising sharply since — 17.8 per cent in 2015, 19.2 per cent in 2016, 22.1 per cent in 2017, 22.4 per cent in 2018 and 23.4 per cent last year. In absolute terms too, the number of suicides by daily wagers doubled from 15,735 in 2014 to 32,563 in 2019.