Over 100 people booked under terrorism charges during PM Shahbaz visit to Sukkhur​

SUKKUR – The Sukkur police registered an FIR on terrorism charges against over 100 unidentified persons for allegedly attacking police personnel, pelting vehicles with stones and inciting flood victims outside a relief camp during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Friday.PM Shehbaz along with Bilawal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other ministers visited Sukkur district to assess the flood situation and interacted with displaced families in the relief camps.