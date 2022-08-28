What's new

Over 100 people booked under terrorism charges during PM Shahbaz visit to Sukkhur

Zibago

Zibago

Over 100 people booked under terrorism charges during PM Shahbaz visit to Sukkhur​

SUKKUR – The Sukkur police registered an FIR on terrorism charges against over 100 unidentified persons for allegedly attacking police personnel, pelting vehicles with stones and inciting flood victims outside a relief camp during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Friday.


PM Shehbaz along with Bilawal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other ministers visited Sukkur district to assess the flood situation and interacted with displaced families in the relief camps.
timesofislamabad.com

C

CrimeMinister

People's of Sindh have woken up, Twitter is filled with the videos from interior Sindh fighting for there rights against corrupt mafia.

PDM setup fake camp in sukkhur for photoshoot of CrimeMinister and billo rani but there plan failed bcz of locals.

Credit goes to Imran khan
 
waz

waz

The people of Sind need to rise up and remove these bandits from ruling them. This event is repeated in Sind.
In the meantime we should all help our people inshallah.
 
koolio

koolio

Wa jee wah, these poor hungry people who have nothing left are being subjected to fake FIRS for standing up for thier rights, great going PDM.

PDM and thier backers need to get the fcuk out.
 

