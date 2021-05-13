Over 100 Military, Government Attendees Join Egypt Defence Expo EDEX 2021 Briefing







​ 22.04.2021

Headline Sponsor: Fincantieri

Platinum Sponsor: MBDA

Silver Sponsor: Lockheed Martin

Bronze Sponsor: HENSOLDT

More than 100 military and government attendees from 40 countries joined a reception on 5 April to be briefed on the upcoming edition of Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2021).In attendance were Defence Attachés, Military Attachés, Commercial & Trade Officers, and other senior military from the Egyptian Ministry of Defence (MoD).Scheduled for 29 November to 02 December 2021, EDEX will be held under the patronage of His Excellency, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, The President of The Arab Republic of Egypt and The Supreme Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces.EDEX is fully supported by Egyptian Armed Forces and presents a brand new opportunity for exhibitors to showcase the latest technology, equipment and systems across land, sea, and air.Held at Egypt International Exhibition Centre, a brand new venue in Cairo, EDEX is expected to attract over 400 exhibitors showcasing the latest technology, equipment and systems across land, sea and air. 30,000+ industry visitors are expected to attend the show.EDEX will also host an international military VIP Delegation Program.Confirmed Sponsors to-date include:With 920,000 military personnel, the largest military power in Africa and one of the leading forces worldwide, Egypt is the ideal setting for a large-scale defence & security event. In addition, Egypt has historically maintained continuous investment in the latest weaponry as a defence strategy and has strengthened national production lines across a range of military complexes.