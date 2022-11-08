What's new

Over 10 years on the forum and something has been bothering me

Hi,

I know this might sound stupid to a lot of you guys, but over the past 15 years reading this forum there’s something that’s been getting on my nerves.

Why the f.u.c.k can’t Pakistanis spell the word ROGUE correctly?

ROUGE is a motherfucking color...

The spelling for ROGUE is R-O-G-U-E.

And it’s not just a specific member but seems like all Pakistani members. Is the school system that fucking bad?

It’s almost as annoying as when the bhartoads say ‘chilled beer’. Does it damage their brain to say COLD BEER?

WTF!



Thanks for reading and take care...
 
Salaam


Pakistanis will jealousy guard this secret, it shall remain a mystery for you for the next 15 years as well.

Or maybe it is that English is likely 2nd or third language and spelling bees aren't a big thing in Pakistani school system.

Not to mention with spell check softwares you don't need to learn the correct spellings much. A rough approximation is good enough and the computer can just correct it.

Also English is a very inconsistent language.
 
Well I started this thread to spread awareness. Hopefully it will help someone out!
 
lastofthepatriots said:
It’s almost as annoying as when the bhartoads say ‘chilled beer’. Does it damage their brain to say COLD BEER?
Click to expand...
gtfo, nobody says chilled beer here

1667882244351.png

1667882257205.png

1667882266311.png

1667882279355.png
 

