Over 10,000 personnel to provide security to long march in Rawalpindi 101 reserves of Punjab police, 500 officials of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police will remain on alert and on standby.

More than 10,000 police personnel, including commandos from the Elite Force and sharpshooters, will be deployed to provide foolproof security to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march upon entering the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi division.As many as 101 reserves of Punjab police and 500 officials of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHP) will remain on alert and on standby for the long march.As part of the tightened security, 13 senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) will perform supervisory duties while 122 commandos along with 38 sections of the Elite Force will also be deployed.Similarly, 1,194 officers and personnel of the traffic police and 91 women police officers of the district will also perform security duties. After the murder attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan, the Punjab government has issued orders to ensure that full security measures are taken to protect the march participants.The security arrangements have been finalised to make security foolproof in Chakwal and Attock.According to sources, a total of 10,500 police personnel of various police units across Rawalpindi division will perform security duties during the long march. Similarly, 34 assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 413 upper subordinates, 4,307 lower subordinates will be performing security duty during the long march in Rawalpindi division.The force consists of 38 sections (each section consists of a fully equipped upper subordinate or head constable, driver and four commandos on a vehicle) besides 122 commandos, 75 police reserve forces and 1,194 traffic officers and personnel will perform duty directly along the route of the long march while 101 Reserve Force and 500 officers of Punjab Highways Police will be on stand-by position for immediate action in any emergency situation or 20 personnel including one upper subordinate and one head constable in a Reserve Force.It is known that a permanent force was deployed with the convoy after the Wazirabad incident upon reaching Jhelum district.Similarly, two SSPs and SPs, five ASPs and DSPs, 80 upper subordinates, 2257 lower subordinates, 25 women officers and officials, 370 traffic police wardens and officials will perform duty while five officers of Punjab Highways Patrolling Police will remain on standby duty for any emergency situation.As the PTI long march enters the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi district, a total of more than 5,100 personnel will perform security duty.City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari and SSP Operations Waseem Riaz K. Khan while eight SSPs and SPs, 19 ASPs and DSPs, 253 upper subordinates, 981 lower subordinates, 66 female police personnel, 15 sections of the Elite Force in Rawalpindi district, and 122 lower subordinates, 565 personnel of the city traffic police, and 75 reservists of the police performed duty.Similarly, one SSP, five ASPs and DSPs, 50 superiors, 241 lower subordinates, 40 traffic police officers and personnel will perform duty while 14 reserves will be deployed in Attock.A force consisting of 200,000 will remain on standby to deal with any emergency and DSPs, 30 upper subordinates, 828 lower subordinates, 23 sections of Elite Force, 21 sections of or traffic police, three officers and personnel will perform duty while 12 reserve force officials will remain on standby position for any emergency situation.In addition to monitoring the PTI convoy through videos, arrangements are also being made for monitoring with closed circuit TV cameras in urban areas.