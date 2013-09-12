What's new

Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead

Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead
Jammu and Kashmir recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, pushing the caseload in the UT to 44,570, officials said

Jammu and Kashmir | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India | Srinagar Last Updated at September 7, 2020 20:03 IST


Jammu and Kashmir recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, pushing the caseload in the UT to 44,570, officials said.

And 17 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 801, they said.


"The UT recorded 1,013 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This is for the fifth time in five days the number of fresh cases has crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period," an official said.

Of the fresh cases, 600 were from Jammu region and 413 from Kashmir valley.

Jammu district reported the highest 442 cases, followed by 136 in Srinagar district.

There are 11,009 active cases, while 32,760 patients have recovered, officials said.

Of the 17 fatalities, seven were in Jammu region and ten in Kashmir valley, they said.

