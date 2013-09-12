Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead

Jammu and Kashmir recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, pushing the caseload in the UT to 44,570, officials said

