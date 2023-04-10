Outstanding Cadets of Military College Murree Attend a Paragliding Course Hilal Desk Military College Murree (MCM) is one of the three military colleges built in Pakistan mandated to develop the future leaders for Pakistan Army in particular and civil society in general. MCM has the reputation of being one of the premier boarding institutions in the country, which provides an...

Military College Murree (MCM) is one of the three military colleges built in Pakistan mandated to develop the future leaders for Pakistan Army in particular and civil society in general. MCM has the reputation of being one of the premier boarding institutions in the country, which provides an organized platform of learning to transform the new cadets into self-motivated men that inspire others. The institution offers cadets numerous opportunities not only to enhance their academic excellence, but also to develop their personality and physical fitness. It has a reward mechanism for high-performing cadets that are offered overseas courses and adventure tours. One of such courses is paragliding.Recently, a contingent of ten cadets underwent a basic paragliding training at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT), Abbottabad. It is the first time in the history of military colleges that such a course was organized for the outstanding cadets. The training commenced on January 15, 2023 and culminated on January 21, 2023.The course entailed ground training, ramp training and the subsequent actual flight, which provided cadets a lifelong experience full of thrill and excitement. The experience at ASPT was rewarding in many ways. The cadets were able to push themselves beyond their perceived limits and discovered that they were capable of more than what they thought. This course gave them an insight into the new world of adventure and helped them create their own amazing moments.MCM vows to offer more of such incentives so that the best performers feel rewarded and the atmosphere of healthy competition prevails. The path of excellence will continue and more initiatives will be undertaken to motivate the cadets to excel in the changing dynamics of the world and prepare them for the future challenges.