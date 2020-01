Outlook 2020

The PTI government opted for an IMF program of “stabilization” that increased taxes, interest rates and prices of petroleum products. The rupee was devalued by 30%, leading to 15% inflation because the economy is heavily import-dependent both for consumer goods and producer goods. This reduced consumer demand, slowed down industrial growth, eroded the buying power of the lower and middle classes and increased the impoverishment of the masses. The government had promised to absorb 1.5 million new entrants in to the job market. But real and disguised unemployment have risen significantly with a halving of GDP growth.

Under the circumstances, the economic outlook for 2020 remains grim. Hot money aside,

the prospects of foreign or domestic investment spurring growth are dim.

Even CPEC funds are likely to taper off as scrutiny and conditionalities are imposed to account for competitiveness and dependency.

And any external shock – like an increase in international oil prices, deterioration in ties with America, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, or a military conflict with India – will impose further strains and hardships.

The top leaders of the mainstream parties, PPP and PMLN, are in prison or exile or enforced hospitalization. Parliament is dysfunctional – the government’s preferred route to law making is through short-lived Presidential Ordinances, the working committees are non-existent or deadlocked, the leaders of the House and Opposition are perennially absent and debate is viciously personal.

Unprecedented censorship, threats, shutdowns and blackmail have laid them low. Even social media activists are threatened with disappearances and shakedowns.

the government and Miltablishment remain on the “same page”, overwhelmed by 5G war conspiracy theories.

Saudi Arabia and the Gulf kingdoms are very prickly about Pakistan’s relations with Iran and Turkey.

Pakistan’s tightrope act involves joining the former because they give money and oil and the latter because they support the cause of Kashmir.