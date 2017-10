Highlights of Admiral Zakaullah's speech:



*More FAC(M) are being inducted into PN fleet.

*Contract for Frigates has been finalized with China.

*Contract for 2x Ocean Patrol Vessels with Holland finalized. One of the OPV will be constructed outside Pakistan and the other at KS&EW.

*Contract for construction of 1x Modern Survey Ship at KS&EW has been finalized with China.

*Contract for 8x submarines was signed in 2015 and work is in progress.

*Work on upgrading PN's ATR planes into MPA's in Germany will finish by January 2018.

*Sea King helicopters from UK will be inducted by end of 2017.

*Pakistan Navy's offensive capabilities have improved after successful testing of submarine launched Babur missile system and Zarb weapon system.

*Surface to surface missile Harba (sic) is ready for use.





Click to expand...