Outcry as German company uses Saudi flag with Islamic creed on beer bottle caps

According to a report published in a Saudi newspaper, the Saudi Embassy in Berlin, German capital, has also denounced the company.The embassy said it acted after being alerted of the issue through the social media, in which the news had become viral.Pictures of the beer bottles have gone viral on the social media, with Muslim calling for the withdraw of the alcoholic product.The paper reported that the flag has been used by the German firm “Eichbaum”on the caps of its liquor products.Social media users has condemned the German company, calling for it to tender an apology for this disrespectful act.The Saudi Embassy in its statement said that it immediately contacted the German authorities concerned and expressed its rejection and denunciation of this act.The embassy said it is in contact with the German Foreign Ministry and other authorities concerned to stop the product, withdraw it from the markets and get an apology for the company’s act.A local German brewery announced on Friday it was halting a marketing campaign tied to the World Cup after sparking outrage on social media.The Eichbaum brewery, located in the southwestern German city of Mannheim, printed the flags of each of the 32 World Cup national teams on its bottle caps to celebrate the upcoming soccer tournament.Deutsche Welle reported that The Eichbaum brewery printed the flags of each of the 32 World Cup national teams on its bottle caps to celebrate the upcoming soccer tournament, sparking outrage on the social media.But on Friday the company announced it was halting the marketing campaign ."Eichbaum said in a Facebook post on Friday that they'd stopped producing the World Cup bottle caps and that they were working to remove the Saudi Arabia bottles from stores," according to Deutsche Welle.