Outcome of Indo-Pak warfare – CIA reveals that India suffered more casualties and losses.

1. Casualties: Killed, Captured, Missing, Wounded in Action.
Pakistan: 3000-5000 out of 189,000 strength.
India: 4000-6000 out of 942,000 strength.
2. Armor Losses:
Pakistan: 250 Tanks out of 900
India: 300 Out of 1500
3. Aircraft Losses:
Pakistan: Lost fewer aircrafts. [PAF lost 19 aircrafts]
India: Lost more aircraft than Pakistan. [IAF lost more than 75 aircrafts]
Report concludes that Pakistan outperformed Indian Air Force.
4. Territorial Gains:
Pakistan: 210^2km of Indian territory, mostly strategically important, including key Military areas.
India: 320^2km of Pakistani non strategic territory, as its blitzkrieg in Sialkot and Lahore failed.
Conclusion:
India had an "inconsequential" advantage due to the size of its military. Pakistan succeeded in bringing International intervention on Kashmir issue.
Source: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP79T00472A000600020013-0.pdf
