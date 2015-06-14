Outcome of Indo-Pak warfare – CIA reveals that India suffered more casualties and losses.

MZ-PDF said:



Pakistan: 3000-5000 out of 189,000 strength.

India: 4000-6000 out of 942,000 strength.



2. Armor Losses:



Pakistan: 250 Tanks out of 900

India: 300 Out of 1500



3. Aircraft Losses:



Pakistan: Lost fewer aircrafts. [PAF lost 19 aircrafts]

India: Lost more aircraft than Pakistan. [IAF lost more than 75 aircrafts]



Report concludes that Pakistan outperformed Indian Air Force.





4. Territorial Gains:



Pakistan: 210^2km of Indian territory, mostly strategically important, including key Military areas.



India: 320^2km of Pakistani non strategic territory, as its blitzkrieg in Sialkot and Lahore failed.





Conclusion:



India had an "inconsequential" advantage due to the size of its military. Pakistan succeeded in bringing International intervention on Kashmir issue.



So based on a credible, irrefutable and reliable source, Pakistan inflicted more damage and losses on an enemy that is more than 7× bigger than us and has the full backing of Russia and the West............