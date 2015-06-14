What's new

Outcome of Indo-Pak warfare – CIA reveals that India suffered more casualties and losses.

1. Casualties: Killed, Captured, Missing, Wounded in Action.

Pakistan: 3000-5000 out of 189,000 strength.
India: 4000-6000 out of 942,000 strength.

2. Armor Losses:

Pakistan: 250 Tanks out of 900
India: 300 Out of 1500

3. Aircraft Losses:

Pakistan: Lost fewer aircrafts. [PAF lost 19 aircrafts]
India: Lost more aircraft than Pakistan. [IAF lost more than 75 aircrafts]

Report concludes that Pakistan outperformed Indian Air Force.


4. Territorial Gains:

Pakistan: 210^2km of Indian territory, mostly strategically important, including key Military areas.

India: 320^2km of Pakistani non strategic territory, as its blitzkrieg in Sialkot and Lahore failed.


Conclusion:

India had an "inconsequential" advantage due to the size of its military. Pakistan succeeded in bringing International intervention on Kashmir issue.

Source: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP79T00472A000600020013-0.pdf
 
Great share, thanks.

@PAKISTANFOREVER @Musings @Verve @masterchief_mirza @Morpheus @PakFactor @Dalit @PanzerKiel @Clutch @crankthatskunk @313ghazi @PakSword @waz @21st Century Vampire @Figaro @beijingwalker @vi-va
 
So based on a credible, irrefutable and reliable source, Pakistan inflicted more damage and losses on an enemy that is more than 7× bigger than us and has the full backing of Russia and the West............:azn:
 
