The proximity is mostly to Horn of Africa and there is close cooperation (relative) with the African countries of that part of the region. As for Sub-Saharan African countries the Maghreb and Egypt should take the lead here due to only the Sahel separating them and being a part of the African continent and thus all pan-African organizations whether political or economic.



KSA has been doing that lately with Al-Jubeir (foreign minister) visiting a few Sub-Saharan African countries (Muslim-majority as well as Christian-majority) looking for investments and cooperation.



Personally I am in favor of this and have called for closer economic ties. There is a significant Arab minority in those countries (Horn of Africa and Eastern Africa = Swahili coastline and Sahel) and a religious connection (Islam) as well as a ancient trade connection that already existed during Pharaonic times.



Arabs would no doubt have the advantage over pretty much everyone else. The Chinese, as you correctly wrote, already saw the potential so they acted. However you can't compare China (due to size, population (1.3 billion!), economic size) with even the Arab world that is 2.2 times smaller when it comes to population and significantly smaller economically wise). Not to say that the Arab world (parts of it) have been unstable since the "Arab Spring" and thus focus has been on other pursuits. KSA is also engaged in a proxy war with the Mullah's currently. If none of this was the case I am sure that more focus could be given on such a field.



It will come however with time.

