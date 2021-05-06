Out of touch from reality

As Pakistan faces resurgence of terrorism, our PM is hell bent on ignoring it, and insists we've crushed terrorism.Either the people who briefed him are lying to him big time, or he knows something we don't or he doesn't consider groups like TTP, Daesh, BLA/F terrorists.Either way, not only was something like this inappropriate especially since we negotiated a ceasefire with TTP less than a month ago, which they've broken (yet again). It also comes at a time when we've lost nearly 10 security personnel in a span of 8 days.I find fighting extremists and terrorists futile, when this is the level of non-confrontaion and pacifism present in our top ranks. In a span of four years, these geniuses have managed to bring life to every possible dead terrorist organisation in the country. Just because they sympathise with them, or are afraid of them or maybe in a position of such privilege that they know they won't be affected by it.