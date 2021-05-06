What's new

Out of touch from reality

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471366928006455298

As Pakistan faces resurgence of terrorism, our PM is hell bent on ignoring it, and insists we've crushed terrorism.
Either the people who briefed him are lying to him big time, or he knows something we don't or he doesn't consider groups like TTP, Daesh, BLA/F terrorists.

Either way, not only was something like this inappropriate especially since we negotiated a ceasefire with TTP less than a month ago, which they've broken (yet again). It also comes at a time when we've lost nearly 10 security personnel in a span of 8 days.

I find fighting extremists and terrorists futile, when this is the level of non-confrontaion and pacifism present in our top ranks. In a span of four years, these geniuses have managed to bring life to every possible dead terrorist organisation in the country. Just because they sympathise with them, or are afraid of them or maybe in a position of such privilege that they know they won't be affected by it.
 
It's a mix of everything that you cite. Our leaders, both political and military, have always traded extremely short-term stability during their terms (or extended terms, if you know what I mean) for the long-term strategic interests of the country. In other words, they are shortsighted and selfish goons who have destroyed the nation.

Is there any surprise why we are where we are?
 
terror was decreased and wiped out with operations not with rag tag talks brother BS . until pakistan tackle it with iron hands nothing is to be worry but when we keep releasing them like ahsan ullah ahsan and TLP rizvi then expect they will act like kings . APS families were yesterday sitting with pics asking for justice .
 
