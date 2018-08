No seriously, given the close proximity, you can literally drive the bomb to the target. Or, walk it. The possibilities are endless.



I started a thread a while ago about a book on radar cross section. Search for it and see what I have posted there.



Finally, no matter how good a defence system is, overwhelming it through brute force will always work. And given the cost of BMDS, it is probably the best and easiest solution. Apart from hand delivering the baby to its expectant mother.

Click to expand...