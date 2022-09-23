Luxury Hotel Near Central Park | 5 Star Hotel in NYC | The Plaza Hotel The Plaza has welcomed guests from around the world to enjoy its magic at the castle on Central Park South for more than 100 years.

Experience New York's Iconic Luxury Hotel on Central Park South​

​

Begging for flood funds and here is the most expensive hotelSince its debut on October 1, 1907, The Plaza Hotel has remained a New York icon hosting world leaders, dignitaries, captains of industry, Broadway legends, and Hollywood royalty. As an established staple for lavish society affairs and blockbuster films, The Plaza has welcomed guests from around the world to enjoy its magic at the castle on Central Park South for more than 100 years. Ideally situated on Fifth Avenue, The Plaza’s prestigious address continues to define elegance with unmatched service and an ever-evolving modern sensibility.