Our Royal PM and his crew staying in this hotel

May 21, 2006
Begging for flood funds and here is the most expensive hotel

Luxury Hotel Near Central Park | 5 Star Hotel in NYC | The Plaza Hotel

The Plaza has welcomed guests from around the world to enjoy its magic at the castle on Central Park South for more than 100 years.
1663940055663.png


1663939940743.png



1663939971454.png



Experience New York's Iconic Luxury Hotel on Central Park South​

Since its debut on October 1, 1907, The Plaza Hotel has remained a New York icon hosting world leaders, dignitaries, captains of industry, Broadway legends, and Hollywood royalty. As an established staple for lavish society affairs and blockbuster films, The Plaza has welcomed guests from around the world to enjoy its magic at the castle on Central Park South for more than 100 years. Ideally situated on Fifth Avenue, The Plaza’s prestigious address continues to define elegance with unmatched service and an ever-evolving modern sensibility.

1663940318468.png
 
Nov 22, 2017
PDM goons have no shame, they blow tax payers money on luxuury and then ask the rest of the world for aid.
ask the rest of the world for aid. 🤬
 

