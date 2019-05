If IK tries to save the #CriminalEnterprise then he would be sitting in the same dustbin as the rest of your supreme leaders...



So far he has been successfully blackmailed by the #CriminalEnterprise i.e. electables. Hence the total paralysis of his government. GoP is nowhere to be seen these days....



It is either Pakistan or #CriminalEntperise



Remain #PakPositive

Click to expand...