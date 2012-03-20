Our PM played a master stroke, improved Pakistan's world image.

Chagai-I said: View attachment 732477



Sidenote:



PMIK really needs to stop running his mouth extemporaneously on every topic, how about focusing on doing your job as a civil servant instead of trying to do moral policing.



Let's try to bring police reform, judicial reform, and health reform before we start tackling huge philosophical debates. No one has patience for the kind of sophistry he does when women are facing violence every day and there's a child sexual abuse epidemic in the country.



Our PM was rightYour neo liberal feminists can go fcuk themselvesA rapist must pay for his crime and accept culpability, however as societies we have eroded our values, faith, principles and created overtly sexualised societies which feed into any and every deviancy200 years ago white people came and said we know the truth, abandon your faith, values and principles and accept white JesusToday white people come and say abandon your faith values and principles and accept homosexuality, open sex and all the restAnd we simply say fcuk offYes the rapist gets the blame, but everyone must play their part in creating a society based upon our faith and valuesWhat happens in others countries we don't give a fcuk about,