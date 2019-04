Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. While addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, PM Modi asked that if Pakistan insists they have a nuclear button, then has India saved its own for Diwali.He said: "India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they used to say 'we have nuclear button, we have nuclear button'. What do we have then? Have we kept it for DiwaliAddressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh hours after a series of blasts rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, PM Modi said, "India is standing by Sri Lanka and is ready for any help in the time of crisis."Expressing concern over the menace of terrorism, he said, "When you go to vote and press the 'Lotus' (BJP's poll symbol) button...Keep it in mind that you are pressing that button to eliminate terrorism. Your finger has that power. Pressing the 'lotus' button will strengthen my resolve to fight against terrorism."At the same rally, PM Modi accused the Congress party of betraying the people, saying injustice was done to the country's growth potential and its resources.Speaking on the water crisis in Rajasthan, Modi said a 'Jal Shakti' ministry will be created when the BJP is voted to power in the elections.He blamed the former Congress governments at the centre for not executing the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and said India's share of water flowed over to the Pakistan side due to the grand old party.Also on Sunday, the PM addressed a rally Gujarat's Patan and said he had warned Pakistan of consequences if it did not return Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.PM Modi asserted his government's commitment towards national security and said whether the prime minister's chair remains or not, he has decided that either he will be alive or the terrorists.