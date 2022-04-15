What's new

Our nuclear assets are in danger

Do you think our nuclear assets are in danger after the new government took charge?

As you know the traitors are in almost complete control now. The scums known for promoting US and indian agenda.
They have access to all the state secrets and power to influence our policies related to our strategic defense. The biggest fear is the location of our nukes and research and development related to delivery systems etc. In the past we trusted our military and intelligence agencies for securing our nuclear assets. But now after the top brass involved in this foreign conspiracy we can trust no one.
It's scary to even think about this , a denuclearized Pakistan means another Iraq,Syria in the making.
After all there is a reason why imran khan talked about nuclear assets security recently .
God protect Pakistan in the coming weeks and months....
 
SecularNationalist said:
As you know the traitors are in almost complete control now. The scums known for promoting US and indian agenda.
They have access to all the state secrets and power to influence our policies related to our strategic defense. The biggest fear is the location of our nukes and research and development related to delivery systems etc. In the past we trusted our military and intelligence agencies for securing our nuclear assets. But now after the top brass involved in this foreign conspiracy we can trust no one.
It's scary to even think about this , a denuclearized Pakistan means another Iraq,Syria in the making.
After all there is a reason why imran khan talked about nuclear assets security recently .
God protect Pakistan in the coming weeks and months....
nuclear program has been long compromised as well as the army in general...............
Sell outs everywhere!!!!
 
The events of this month make this a valid question.

Will army leadership sell out for a green card and a comfy retirement in the US?

P.S. Although Imran Khan also made stupid mistakes, e.g. by appointing Moeed Yusuf as NSA. Can you imagine China, Russia, Germany or France appointing a Green Card holder as their top national security advisor? Sometimes I wonder what Imran Khan was smoking?
 
I'd actually be worried about our nuclear codes in foreign hands, waiting to be deactivated when the time comes.
You thought F-16 kill switches were scary? Nuclear kill switches are the real deal now.

Chinese leadership must be shitting it's pants for swift sale of J-10's too.
 
WotTen said:
The events of this month make this a valid question.

Will army leadership sell out for a green card and a comfy retirement in the US?
First and foremost this dual nationality option should be finished, just like India and many other countries. Either you are a Pakistani citizen or you are not Period. I have many Indian friends despite having an option to get EU passport, they stick with Indian because otherwise, their life becomes difficult in India, they cant make investments, etc, while for us it is the other way around, they all milk Pakistan and invest in foreign countries.
 
Bajwa is NS appointed and is compromised. DG ISI is Bajwa appointed after US objected to Faiz Hamid. Few got caught, Rest who know how many are compromised when they can see leadership is compromised.
 
Black.Mamba said:
First and foremost this dual nationality option should be finished, just like India and many other countries. Either you are a Pakistani citizen or you are not Period. I have many Indian friends despite having an option to get EU passport, they stick with Indian because otherwise, their life becomes difficult in India, they cant make investments, etc, while for us it is the other way around, they all milk Pakistan and invest in foreign countries.
Banning dual nationality doesn't solve the problem of Green Card holders like Moeed Yusuf becoming NSA.

That is hugely insulting to Pakistan. Imran Khan could not find ONE qualified person out of 220 million Pakistanis and had to go to the US and appoint a Green Card holder as NSA?
 
WotTen said:
Banning dual nationality doesn't solve the problem of Green Card holders like Moeed Yusuf becoming NSA.

That is hugely insulting to Pakistan. Imran Khan could not find ONE qualified person out of 220 million Pakistanis and had to go to the US and appoint a Green Card holder as NSA?
Yeah one with a divided loyalty between two countries has access to all of our state secret affairs. How dumb.
 
WotTen said:
Banning dual nationality doesn't solve the problem of Green Card holders like Moeed Yusuf becoming NSA.

That is hugely insulting to Pakistan. Imran Khan could not find ONE qualified person out of 220 million Pakistanis and had to go to the US and appoint a Green Card holder as NSA?
It is a double edge sword but in my opinion, it is all worth it. If Pakistan is progressing Moeed Yusuf type will not be leaving for US in the first place.

From bureaucrats, judges, and other government officers most of them have dual nationalities, which is why they are least interested in making Pakistan a better place, that is why they do all the corruption and take money out of the country as their future lies somewhere else.

Do you remember the dual nationality case taken up in the supreme court? what is the result of it? ZERO because almost everyone has dual nationality.
 
WotTen said:
The events of this month make this a valid question.

Will army leadership sell out for a green card and a comfy retirement in the US?

P.S. Although Imran Khan also made stupid mistakes, e.g. by appointing Moeed Yusuf as NSA. Can you imagine China, Russia, Germany or France appointing a Green Card holder as their top national security advisor? Sometimes I wonder what Imran Khan was smoking?
General bajwa was the one behind Moeed yusuf appoitnment . But yes Imran khan did blunder by appointing that micky mouse
 
SecularNationalist said:
Yeah one with a divided loyalty between two countries has access to all of our state secret affairs. How dumb.
It's not even divided loyalty. By taking a Green Card you are saying you want to spend the rest of your life in the US. In order to keep the Green Card valid, you must visit the US every six months. Plus if you watch Moeed Yusuf's interviews on YouTube his views do not align with Imran Khan and PTI in the least. He is solidly in the patwari camp.

It again makes me wonder what kind of due diligence Imran Khan's advisors did on his appointments. It is typical PTI incompetence. I support Imran Khan but his administration was the most inept, incompetent, lazy do-nothings in the history of Pakistan.
 

