Our nuclear assets are in danger

As you know the traitors are in almost complete control now. The scums known for promoting US and indian agenda.

They have access to all the state secrets and power to influence our policies related to our strategic defense. The biggest fear is the location of our nukes and research and development related to delivery systems etc. In the past we trusted our military and intelligence agencies for securing our nuclear assets. But now after the top brass involved in this foreign conspiracy we can trust no one.

It's scary to even think about this , a denuclearized Pakistan means another Iraq,Syria in the making.

After all there is a reason why imran khan talked about nuclear assets security recently .

God protect Pakistan in the coming weeks and months....