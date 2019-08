Defence Min: In India, defence forces are not maintained to attack other nations. Our defence forces work for peace&stability at regional, continental, global levels...Missiles here are named Prithvi,Akash,Agni,Trishul,BrahMos. They invoke balance, patience&destruction if needed



Defence Min: When it comes to missile technology, sometimes people want to see country's aggression in missile technology's development. Our neighbour names their missiles after attackers-Babur,Ghori,Ghaznavi missiles. Such names are kept so that Pakistan can project aggression

