Our master Imam Hussian a tribute

His dress is torn, with mud it is worn

His splendid, delicate body is cut, slashed, and torn

Who is this dignified, master horseman?

Who is standing his ground in front of an army of thousands?

Indeed it is Hussain, it is Hussain









The Light of the Prophet’s eyes, it is Hussain.

I've wanted to do this for a while and vowed this 10th Ashura I will do. I shall do more on the event deaths of the great companions, holy family etc. There will be no replies as I will lock it. We honour him, as millions call out against oppression.A tribute to our master Imam Hussian (ra)