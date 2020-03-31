What's new

Our master Imam Hussian a tribute

I've wanted to do this for a while and vowed this 10th Ashura I will do. I shall do more on the event deaths of the great companions, holy family etc. There will be no replies as I will lock it. We honour him, as millions call out against oppression.



A tribute to our master Imam Hussian (ra)

His dress is torn, with mud it is worn
His splendid, delicate body is cut, slashed, and torn
Who is this dignified, master horseman?
Who is standing his ground in front of an army of thousands?
Indeed it is Hussain, it is Hussain
The Light of the Prophet’s eyes, it is Hussain.



