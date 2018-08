the real problem is that the wealth is being siphoned from the middle class into the already-rich classes.



debt is one thing, and since China needs the countries they export to to remain economically strong, i doubt we're going to see any kind of betrayal from China when it comes to the US debt situation.



but it's an entirely different thing to erode your own middle class into poverty.

that bites back (against the rich and politicians by the way) much sooner than increasing national debt levels.



of course, with spending going up and income going down, the US could be enlarging it's debt too fast, eroding international support for their economic policies.

i recommend the US not ignore that factor either.

