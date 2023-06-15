What's new

Our Martyrs, Our Pride: Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan Commemorated

Our Martyrs, Our Pride: Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan Commemorated Across the Country​


5df0385cba256a135be596dbe28fa7aa.jpg

GHQ, Rawalpindi
On the eve of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan, on May 25, 2023, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, retired services officers, and representatives of civil society pay rich tributes to Shuhada of Pakistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honor of the nation and motherland. The sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal that will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen, and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan. Today is a day for the entire nation to commemorate and honor every Shaheed of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), and civil society who laid down their lives to uphold the very purpose and ideals Pakistan stands for.
d2319feb7864f7123a48f0ce98e09936.jpg

Shuhada-e-Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuhada were and will continue to be our pride, come what may.
Police Lines Islamabad
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir visited Islamabad Police Lines on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25, 2023.
He addressed the officers and personnel of Islamabad Police along with the families of the police martyrs.
8511df98c02ab60aea1b2356c013bc0f.jpg

COAS stated, “What happened on 9th May is extremely tragic and condemnable. The desecration of the memorials of our martyrs and the disrespect shown to their dignity will neither be forgiven nor forgotten, and such acts will not be tolerated. The sacrifices of our martyrs, whom Allah Almighty has blessed with eternal life, cannot be in vain.”
He continued, “The armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies are the symbols of the state and the fortress that do not shy away from any sacrifice for the honor and dignity of the nation. I want to convey this message to the heirs of the martyrs that the people of Pakistan and the armed forces stand united with the families of all the martyrs associated with law enforcement agencies, and they will continue to stand united.”
Upon his arrival at the Police Lines, COAS was received by Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Dr. Akbar Naseer Khan.
Quetta Garrison
Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan was observed on May 25th to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland. Ceremonies were held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and across the country, including Quetta, Khuzdar, Zhob, Kohlu, Noshki, Chaman, Gwadar, Turbat, and other cities of Balochistan. Separate ceremonies were also held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Naval Headquarters. Several commemorative ceremonies were also held at the martyrs’ memorials to pay tribute to them.
20371daa1dcc7045675cf3c09dc71d6e.jpg

The wreath-laying ceremony was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (martyrs’ monument), Quetta Garrison which was attended by Commander 12 Corps, Inspector General (IG) Police, Chief Secretary, and civil government officials. The Corps Commander laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, and the martyrs were honored by all participants, including the family members of the Shuhada, for their sacrifices. Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor met the families of Shuhada and addressed the issues faced by the Shuhada’s families.
Meanwhile, the central ceremony was held at Police Lines Quetta where Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo laid a floral wreath on the memorial of the martyrs on the occasion of Martyrs Reverence Day (Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan). Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the nation was indebted to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the beloved country and the stability of the state.
On the other hand, a ceremony was held at Headquarters Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (South) at Turbat in the Makran region, attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) FC South, Deputy Commissioner Kech, personnel from law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and DIG Police. The attending guests, while addressing, paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their sacrifices for the nation and its integrity. The event was followed by laying floral wreaths on the memorials of Shuhada by officials and members of Shuhada’s families.
Rallies were also held in different parts of Balochistan to show solidarity with Pakistan Army and LEAs in connection with the celebration of Pakistan Martyrs' Day. Rich tribute was paid to martyrs in events and rallies organized in various areas of the province by political parties, administration officers, civil society members, and students.
Yadgar-e-Shuhada Multan
On the eve of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan May 25, 2023, Commander Southern Command and 2 Corps Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, HI (M) laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. After laying the wreath, Commander Southern Command and 2 Corps met Shuhada families and expressed gratitude for the supreme sacrifice rendered by the sons of the soil. The ceremony was attended by next of kins of Shuhada, members of civil society, civil administration, police officials, students of schools and colleges, and veterans. Toward the end, all attendees revered Shuhada by placing flowers at the memorial individually.
2b296ab4f2db709cc20056f93c4b04ee.jpg

Corps Investiture Ceremony, Peshawar
Corps Investiture Ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards to Shuhada’s next of kins and serving military officers, acknowledging their heroic acts and sacrifices in the line of duty. Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, was the Chief Guest at the occasion. 62 heirs of Shuhada and one veteran soldier received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imitiaz (Military) was awarded to 9 officers and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) to 19 officers.
4c03f769f791d9f1148f3b1e59090473.jpg

Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed's Mausoleum
Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, visited Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s Mausoleum and laid a floral wreath. Later on, Corps Commander interacted with the locals of Nawa Kali. Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FCKP) North, Major General Noor Wali Khan accompanied the Corps Commander.
a7eb3f86b0d99361a5053a41d7d38576.jpg

Investiture Ceremony, Malir Cantt
An investiture ceremony was held at Malir Cantt where Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander Karachi Corps, conferred military awards to army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations, outstanding performance in their respective fields, and extended meritorious services.
a2ce8f1706e52936dfad516c23904e3e.jpg

A large number of military officials and relatives of Shuhada and Ghazis attended the ceremony.
Six army officers were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), 18 Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military), and 15 officers and soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.
Jammu and Kashmir Monument, Muzzaffarabad
Pakistan Army and Pakistani nation are knitted in an inseparable bond of love and mutual respect. The legacy of this adoration is not new, but dates back to the day of inception of our dear homeland. Undoubtedly, Pakistan Army is the most disciplined and organized institution of the country. It has withstood its commitment beyond the primary role of safeguarding the frontiers by eliminating the menace of terrorism, countering natural calamities and disasters or maintaining internal peace; thereby proving it to be a coveted and committed organization of the country. It is by virtue of the institution’s unparalleled professionalism, selflessness and competence, which makes it the most responsive force duly acknowledged by the nation.
613690cd913c7e69998dd12df14a96fa.jpg

The entire nation has reciprocated their earnest respect to the institute by celebrating Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan with great zeal and fervor, and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the nation who laid their lives defending the motherland. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the main ceremony was held at ‘Jammu and Kashmir Monument’ located in the heart of Muzaffarabad. Station Commander Muzaffarabad was privileged to organize the event in its true spirit. Commander Rawalpindi Corps graciously honored the occasion as the chief guest while honorable families of the martyrs, Inspector General (IG) Police AJK, Chief Secretary AJK, students and teachers of local schools/colleges and other members of the society made it a memorable event. The day began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers, floral wreaths were laid at the mausoleums of Havildar Lalak Jan Shaheed, NH and Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, HK. The day ended with a sense of pride and satisfaction in the heart of every patriot that we are blessed with such sons of the soil who are always ready to lay their life. The entire nation is proud of these martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and valor in testing times throughout their history.
Mangla Cantt
In connection with Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan, a spectacular and graceful ceremony was organized at the mausoleum of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider in Ladian, a village near Gujrat. Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Commander 1 Corps laid the floral wreath at the grave of Shaheed and offered Fateha. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honor on the occasion. Relatives of the shaheed including people from all walks of life, notables of the area, civil and military officers also attended the ceremony. While talking to the people, Corps Commander said that defense of the motherland is impregnable due to sacrifices of Shuhada and nefarious designs of the enemies to create a wedge between people and Armed Forces of the country will be frustrated.
4e8eaf897c638d519710b1691121f8cb.jpg

After the ceremony, Corps Commander arrived at Headquarters 1 Corps and laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tributes to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor and dignity of the nation. A large number of Shuhada’s families, students of various schools, army officers and men attended the ceremony. While interacting with the guests, the Corps Commander said that the martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan. The state of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their families in very high esteem and continue to honor them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity. He said that Shuhada are a beacon of light, source of inspiration and pride for all the ranks and files of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), government officials and the civilians.
In the evening, a ‘Solidarity Walk’ to commemorate the sacrifices of Shuhada was also organized in Mangla Cantt. The Corps Commander participated in the walk, which was largely attended by the Army officers, their families, students of schools, who paid rich tributes to Shuhada and expressed deep solidarity.
PAF PAYS TRIBUTE TO ITS SHUHADA
Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas
09d90af096ee93aae1cecbb338d43020.jpg
To pay homage to Pakistan's valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan, the Directorate General Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary.
On August 20 1971, an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice. On this fateful day, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training T-33 jet towards India. Rashid battled to take back the controls of the aircraft and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border. The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life, but did not allow the country's dignity to be tarnished. In recognition of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas's supreme sacrifice and indelible courage, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with the highest gallantry award, Nishan-e-Haider. He will always be remembered as an icon of bravery and sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations.
0eac690d7059a8de4b48e90f14510391.jpg
Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam
While paying tribute to its ghazis and martyrs on May 21, 2023, PAF released a promo on 1965 war hero, Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam (late). Alam achieved the remarkable feat of downing five Indian Air Force jets in under one minute during the 1965 War–a record that remains unbeaten to date.
The legendary PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an “ace in a Day” on September 7, 1965. In total, he achieved a feat of nine confirmed kills and two probables during a period of eleven days. The war hero was honored with the prestigious Sitara-e-Jurat with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 War.
e82a0d322fa2653ba0ce48474cbe03a6.jpg
Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui
While paying tribute to its ghazis and martyrs, PAF released a special promo on 1965 war hero, Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui (Shaheed). He, along with his fellow pilots shot down three of the four intruder aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF), flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet on the eve of September 1, 1965 at Chhamb Sector. Later, he was ordered to attack the Indian air base, Halwara while defending Lahore on September 6, 1965. In this mission, he led a formation of four PAF fighter jets. After shooting down an Indian plane, the machine gun of his plane got jammed. Instead of fleeing from the battlefield, he ordered his comrades to continue the attack and despite being defenseless, embraced martyrdom while protecting the formation from the rear. In recognition of his outstanding performance and courage, he was conferred with the prestigious Hilal-i-Jurrat and Sitara-i-Jurrat by the Government of Pakistan.
Flight Lieutenant Younas Hussain
On May 23 2023, PAF paid a special tribute to 1965 war hero, Flight Lieutenant (Flt Lt) Younus Hussain (Shaheed), who embraced shahadat during an air battle over enemy territory with great valor and professional skill. On September 6, 1965, while attacking Halwara airfield, a large number of enemy aircraft intercepted his small formation. He fought them with exceptional gallantry and shot down two IAF Hunters. Although his aircraft was hit, he refused to break off engagement in complete disregard to his personal safety and continued to fight till his Shahadat. Flt Lt Younus Hussain (Shaheed) was honored with the prestigious Sitara-i-Jurat for displaying utmost courage and determination in the face of heavy odds and going beyond the call of duty.
Squadron Leader Muniruddin Ahmed
As a tribute to the bravery and valor of Squadron Leader Muniruddin Ahmed (Shaheed), Directorate General Public Relations (Air Force) has released a special promo commemorating the heroics of the 1965 war hero on May 24, 2023. During the war, Squadron Leader Muniruddin Shaheed flew several combat missions causing significant damage to valuable enemy infrastructure. On September 10 1965, he led his formation into Indian territory to seek out enemy fighters and shot down an IAF Gnat fighter jet. On the eve of September 11 1965, he made the supreme sacrifice when his aircraft was fatally hit by the heavy concentration of enemy's ack-ack guns during a ground attack mission. In recognition of his utmost professionalism and bravery, the war hero was honored with the prestigious Sitara-i-Jurat posthumously.
Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan Celebrations at Schools in multan
Army Public School and Garrison Academy Multan organized various events to commemorate Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan. The students paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan who laid their lives for the motherland. On this occasion, the students showed solidarity with the martyrs by carrying placards and photos of martyrs. In addition, the school children gave passionate speeches to pay homage to the martyrs while highlighting their sacrifices. The children expressed their feelings and said: “The martyrs sacrificed their today for our tomorrow.” Due to the sacrifices of the martyrs, peace was established in the country. We should never forget our martyrs and remain patriotic to our country.
eb6dc8aba23375061b6f07b137617096.jpg

Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan Commemorated in Gwadar
Do not say [to the people] who are killed on the path of God, “They are dead”. No! They are alive, but you are unaware.
–Al Quran.
May 9, 2023 will be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan when misguided mobs attacked not only military installations and Shuhada monuments, causing physical damage, but also inflicting unforgettable emotional pain on the families of the Shuhada and the nation as a whole. Such acts of violence and destruction are profoundly distressing and go against the values of peace, unity, and respect for the sacrifices made by our heroes and Shuhada.
e234e195f3789f05483378c397db1cb5.jpg

To express solidarity with the Shuhada and their families, Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan was commemorated on May 25, 2023 in Gwadar and all along the coastal belt. The collaborative efforts of civil society, district administration, and the participation of the general public have been instrumental in highlighting unity and determination to honor our Shuhada. They reflected the nation’s reverence for the sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.
0bc10d8a74dbafbf242e30433e83aa56.jpg

Posters and banners highlighting the essence of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan were displayed all across Makran Division. The day dawned with special prayers and Quran Khawani at mosques for Shuhada, followed by visits and wreath-laying ceremonies at the graves of the Shuhada of the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). Senior Army officials visited the families of Shuhada at their houses to express a deep sense of obligation and pride. Different activities and declamation contests were organized in schools. Solidarity rallies were also organized all across the coastal belt, where civil society and people from all walks of life eagerly participated.
8c5b18cbdfd35320a10729d3aaf1343b.jpg

In Gwadar, the solidarity rally and candlelight vigil on the Marine Drive symbolized and encompassed a diverse range of expressions and gestures of respect and reverence for the sacrifices of Shuhada.
In a nutshell, the Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan events and activities organized in District Gwadar, Lasbela and Hub reflect a powerful expression of solidarity and remembrance of the sacrifices made by our brave Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, and the commitment of the nation to preserve their respect at all costs.
Heartfelt Commemoration at APSACS and FG Schools of Balochistan
f3a4ff4839c56a5f460c88cce3666a2b.jpg

Lt Col Sarfraz Ahmed
Painful glimpses from the May 9, 2023 mayhem have jolted the entire Pakistani nation. Widescale riots, arson, sabotage, vandalism, chaos, anarchy, criminal attack on Jinnah House Lahore and unethical desecration of Shuhada monuments by a handful of misguided people have shocked everyone. The day, 9th May, will be remembered as a Black Day because unprecedented incidents of defacement, violence and ransacking of civil properties and defence installations took place, demonstrating the highhandedness, wickedness and brutality unleashed to fulfill a nefarious political agenda. Resultantly, the nation unanimously decided to commemorate May 25, 2023 as Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada, to pay homage to the benefactors of the nation. However, the unfortunate events of May 9th have integrated the whole nation and united the all segments of the society who have not only unequivocally condemned this bedlam, but also pledged to show veneration, respect and solidarity with the Shuhada, Armed Forces and civil security forces on May 25, 2023. Their pledge is a testimony that the nation remembers the great sacrifices of the security forces for bringing peace and solidarity in their beloved country. The nation deems that our Shuhada are a great asset as well as pride of Pakistan.

To demonstrate solidarity with the Shuhada as well as security forces of Pakistan, the province of Balochistan remained at the forefront; a dominating role was played by the students and faculty of schools in 12 Corps area including Army Public Schools and Colleges (APSACS), Federal Government (FG) institutions and Frontier Corps (FC) schools. Special ceremonies as well as assemblies were conducted throughout the province where besides Quran khawani, recitation from the Holy Quran and national anthem, special tributes were given to the military and civil Shuhada by the young students.
There are 13 APSACS institutions with around 14,000 students and over 1050 faculty members. These schools, throughout the province of Balochistan, conducted special morning assemblies, delivered flamboyant speeches and paid homage to their beloved heroes. Special prayers were conducted to invoke the help and blessings of Almighty Allah. Many students donned military uniforms to show their love and solidarity with their armed forces. Their indomitable resolve and determination was the most conspicuous feature. APSACS students from Quetta Garrison, also participated in Corps level ceremony participated in by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, civil administration of Quetta, next of kin of Shuhada and senior leadership of civil security forces. The presence of students with fluttering flags in their hands, dreams of great future in their bright eyes and unflinching resolve to defeat the heinous designs of the enemy, pleasantly surprised all spectators. These students then visited the Shuhada Monument to show their utmost reverence and veneration.
0801b20e08c3242125d512808cd74302.jpg

Furthermore, all 16 FG schools across Balochistan with 6600 students and 420 staff members, conducted their special assemblies and ceremonies. The students, on this blissful day, recited from Holy Quran and national anthem and delivered motivational speeches while eulogizing the sacrifices of the civil and military Shuhada.
A central ceremony was held at Balochistan Hall of Boys Degree College, Quetta. The ceremony started with recitation and national anthem, followed by a number of speeches by boys and girls about the significance of the day. The young girls lit candles for the martyrs of Pakistan Army to show their utmost reverence and respect. A most dominating feature were the solemn tributes through the milli naghma, Aye raah-e-haq kay shaheedo and Iss parcham kay saaye talay hum aik hain. The activity infused enthusiasm and motivation amongst the spectators.
The other educational institutions of Quetta Garrison as well as Balochistan province along with 68 Frontier Corps schools also enthusiastically participated in organizing ceremonies and paying reverence and tribute to Shuhada. The nation unanimously demonstrated unflinching, and unwavering resolve on the eve of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada against the ignoble spirit, unethical philosophy and atrocious acts of May 9th. The day has reflected that the nation has now stood up against the handful perpetrator, misguided by their leadership and has unequivocally shown resolve for not being swayed by such perfidious narrative, thoughts and acts. Pakistani nation is known for its resolve; history is witness that whenever they have resolved, may it be Pakistan Movement, wars of 1965 and Kargil, earthquake of 2005 or the War on Terror, they have been successful. Therefore, this resolve is a strong message that Pakistani nation is again united as well as committed to defeat the nefarious designs while pledging to put the country on the path of progress and stability.

www.hilal.gov.pk

Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan​


The recent events of May 9 have emphasized the importance of commemorating Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25, 2023. The vandalism of military installations, desecration of Shuhada monuments, and damage to state property highlight the need to uphold the sanctity of our martyrs. Their sacrifices, regardless of their field or affiliation, represent the highest values of sacrifice and devotion.
d26b10ca0de48de1619fcefc39d00d64.jpg

In a recent incident that unfolded on May 9, Pakistan witnessed a deeply unsettling event that shook the nation to its core. Military installations were vandalized, and the sacred monuments of Shuhada, the martyrs who embody the spirit of the armed forces, were desecrated. These reprehensible acts not only damaged state property, but also undermined the respect and reverence owed to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country and inflicted profound grief to the families of martyrs.

The sanctity of the Shuhada of Pakistan holds the utmost importance, irrespective of their respective fields or law enforcement agencies they work for. Whether they belonged to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, or civilians, these individuals, through their selflessness and sacrifice, uplifted the spirit of Pakistan and fortified its integrity. It is disheartening to witness miscreants exploiting the masses and instigating hatred, thereby challenging the respect for these martyrs and undermining the democratic narrative of the state.

While those who took part in vandalizing state property and desecrating the sacred monuments should be taken to task, it is crucial to acknowledge the presence of miscreants who harbor malicious intent toward Pakistan. This incident serves as a lesson for the people, urging them to reflect on the ‘May 9th arson’ and never to repeat such actions in the future. It is imperative that if a similar situation were to arise again, those protesting, even in a peaceful manner, should immediately come together to halt any aggressive mob attempting to vandalize and desecrate the monuments of our martyrs.
The question arises: what did these miscreants hope to achieve? This ‘May 9 arson’ tensions have created a volatile situation, allowing non-state actors like the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to exploit the vulnerability and undermine the Pakistani state. A senior TTP commander expressed support for the protests and called upon TTP fighters to seize the opportunity to attack the military. The TTP's endorsement of the protests aligns with their strategy to discredit the Pakistani government and military. Their primary goal was to sow discord between the armed forces and the citizenry. It is crucial to address the ongoing unrest and prevent non-state actors from exploiting the situation for their own agenda.
fc3dee15d074d783730c00430d839765.jpg

"And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision." (Quran 3:169)

The tragic events of May 9 expose the tactics of grey zone warfare that have been unleashed upon Pakistan. The youth, who constitute a significant portion of the population, are particularly susceptible to exploitation through misinformation warfare and social media manipulation. This misinformation confuses them and incites them to attack the state without comprehending the consequences; however, the nation, united in their support for the Armed Forces, has vehemently condemned these actions and vowed never to allow such events to occur again. The youth, in particular, are aligned with the vision of Pakistan and stand resolutely against any attempts to undermine the integrity of the armed forces. The unwavering commitment of the people, especially the younger generation, strengthens the bond between the nation and its defenders, ensuring that the spirit of martyrdom and the sanctity of national symbols remains steadfast.

The success of nations is measured by their respect for the sanctity of those who laid down their lives for their motherland. This includes the families of the fallen—daughters, sons, sisters, mothers, and fathers—who go to sleep each night without worrying about their security. People in other countries universally honor the sanctity of their martyrs, refraining from attacking or desecrating their memory.

Such events of violence, vandalism, and desecration not only inflict damage upon state property and disrespect the martyrs, but they also have a profound impact on the integrity and morale of the armed forces of Pakistan. When the monuments and symbols representing the sacrifices of the Shuhada are desecrated, it undermines the sense of honor and pride that soldiers associate with their service. If the nation fails to uphold the sanctity and grace of its soldiers and their sacrifices, it raises questions about the value placed on their lives and their dedication to defending the motherland. It becomes crucial to preserve the sanctity of the martyrs' monuments and instill in every soldier the unwavering belief that their sacrifices will be cherished, respected, and remembered, even in the face of adversities. This ensures that the spirit of martyrdom and the commitment to defending the nation remains a source of inspiration and motivation for the soldiers who selflessly put their lives on the line.
51594de14eeb96bc7fe59cf5cad96706.jpg

A senior TTP commander expressed support for the protests and called upon TTP fighters to seize the opportunity to attack the military. The TTP's endorsement of the protests aligns with their strategy to discredit the Pakistani government and military.
By attacking or vandalizing the very essence of the nation's pride, it belittles the sacrifice made by each Shaheed, reducing it to a mere routine act. It implies that the life of a soldier is not held supreme when the innocent masses are exploited by such violent mobs/miscreants. Is it even conceivable to entertain politics or biases when a soldier lays down his life to defend his motherland? No, a Shaheed transcends all such divisions. They do not represent any particular ethnicity, race, sect, or religion—they embody the ultimate value of life, sacrificing themselves for the greater good of their country. The events of May 9 serve as a stark reminder of the need to preserve the sanctity of our martyrs, protect state property, and foster unity among citizens and every citizen of Pakistan must honor and respect this sacrifice for the sake of our nation's integrity.

Today, the families of the Shuhada are filled with anguish. They demand to know why the national symbols were desecrated. The significance of martyrs is embedded in all religions, and the Holy Quran teaches us they remain alive, aware of the happenings in their country.

"And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision." (Quran 3:169)

Imagine how the families of these martyrs must feel to learn that their loved ones' monuments were desecrated by the very masses for whom they made the ultimate sacrifice.
It is difficult to fathom how citizens of a sovereign state could desecrate their nation's honor in such a manner. There must be external involvement at play because the citizens of Pakistan, whose armed forces have always come to their aid during times of natural disasters and terrorism, should never turn against them.
1457c0d6bfcb4967418bfb8ac142f64a.jpg

It becomes crucial to preserve the sanctity of the martyrs' monuments and instill in every soldier the unwavering belief that their sacrifices will be cherished, respected, and remembered, even in the face of adversities. This ensures that the spirit of martyrdom and the commitment to defending the nation remains a source of inspiration and motivation for the soldiers who selflessly put their lives on the line.

Every citizen has the right to protest peacefully; however, it is crucial to remember that the citizens should be well-informed about the nefarious designs of such extremist elements that aim to destroy and vandalize state property and desecrate the monuments of Shuhada and citizens should rise above all biases when it comes to safeguarding the respect and sanctity of the Shuhada. All the stakeholders of the state should contribute to educate the youth to remember that the sanctity of Shuhada should never be compromised again as it has happened in the deplorable incident like the one on May 9.

Youth must be made aware of how their emotions can be exploited by the miscreants by organizing events like Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada at all levels to highlight the importance of Shuhada, armed forces and national assets of Pakistan. So much so that the children from school age should be made conscious enough to not become part of any extremist campaign or propaganda which aims to harm the national security of Pakistan and the state symbols.
Looking ahead, it is imperative that the elders of families ensure that their children will not be swayed or exploited by miscreants during times of public violence, vandalism, and desecration of martyrs' monuments. This can also be achieved through comprehensive educational programs and initiatives that focus on fostering critical thinking, resilience, and a strong sense of national identity. By instilling in the younger generation a deep understanding of the sacrifices made by the martyrs, as well as the values and principles that underpin our nation, we can empower them to resist manipulation and actively contribute to the betterment of the society. It is crucial to provide them with the tools necessary to discern between peaceful protests and destructive actions, and to cultivate a strong moral compass that guides them to protect their state and honor the sanctity of our martyrs.

In conclusion, the recent events of May 9 have emphasized the importance of commemorating Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25, 2023. The vandalism of military installations, desecration of Shuhada monuments, and damage to state property highlight the need to uphold the sanctity of our martyrs. Their sacrifices, regardless of their field or affiliation, represent the highest values of sacrifice and devotion. It is crucial to educate and unite the youth against the manipulation of miscreants. By honoring their memory, we ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten and that the sanctity of their legacy shapes our nation's future with unity and resilience.
The author is a member of staff.
Email: murtazamir88@gmail.com

Christians worship a cross, some statues. Should we start worshipping monuments ?
 
Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan: Honoring Pakistan's Martyrs​


Pakistan observed Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25, 2023, a day filled with solemnity and reverence, dedicated to honoring the martyrs who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to the nation. Across the length and breadth of our beloved country, communities came together in unity to pay heartfelt tribute to these extraordinary heroes, aiming to recognize their unyielding dedication and indomitable spirit that resonates from the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and other security institutions. However, the recent acts of vandalism and desecration that befell us have shaken our collective soul, leaving us with a burning urgency to preserve the sacred sanctity of our martyrs.

The distressing incident on that fateful day of May 9, where military installations were violated and the monuments enshrining the memories of our revered martyrs were desecrated, inflicted not only physical scars, but also struck at the core of our nation's respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our land. It is of utmost importance that we recognize and acknowledge that the sacrifices of these exceptional heroes epitomize the very essence of sacrifice and unwavering devotion. It is through the unwavering remembrance of their valiant acts that we ensure their sacrifices are etched forever in our hearts and that their legacy continues to shape the future of our nation with unbreakable unity and resilience.

Acts of violence, vandalism, and desecration do more than just dishonor the memory of our martyrs; they reverberate through the halls of our armed forces, gnawing at the integrity and dampening the morale of those who have vowed to protect our nation. When the symbols that represent the sacrifices of these martyrs are defiled, it casts a shadow upon the honor and pride our soldiers hold dear. Upholding the sanctity and grace of our valiant warriors and their supreme sacrifices is an urgent task, one that reaffirms the immeasurable value we place on their lives and their unwavering dedication to safeguarding our cherished motherland. We must stand united, resolutely condemning such reprehensible acts and endeavor to restore the profound respect they so rightfully deserve.

It is important to acknowledge the role of external and non-state actors, including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have taken advantage of the grey zone dynamics to orchestrate attacks on the symbols of national pride during May 9. In this broader context, it is essential to envision the expediency some entities may have in exploiting vulnerabilities for their agendas. India, with its rising Hindutva ideology and aspirations within the G20 community, may perceive such incidents as an opportunity to undermine the integrity and stability of Pakistan. The May 9 incident, at this critical juncture, demonstrates the deliberate exploitation of vulnerabilities to incite violence and disrupt the democratic fabric of the country. Pakistan needs to remain vigilant against external influences and work towards strengthening its security apparatus to effectively counter such threats and protect the sanctity of its symbols and martyrs.

In a land as diverse as Pakistan, where the tapestry of cultures, languages, and backgrounds converge, the sacrifices of our martyrs serve as the mighty force that transcends all divisions. Regardless of caste, creed, or ethnicity, we stand as one in the face of adversity, bound together by the blood that has been shed for the security and prosperity of our nation. Their sacrifices teach us that our true strength lies not in our differences, but in our unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Pakistan's martyrs have left an indelible mark upon the annals of our nation's history, forever etching their memory within the depths of our hearts. Let us, with unyielding determination, never forget the sacrifices made by these extraordinary individuals, for they serve as an eternal reminder of the selflessness and unwavering dedication that shape the future of our beloved Pakistan, stirring the depths of our souls and leaving an everlasting impact that time can never erode.

Almost all shuhuda families are standing beside imran khan against this fascist govt and their handlers.
9 may will be always remembered , when 40 peaceful protestors butchered by the pak forces on the order of hafiz terrorist and thousands of civilians has been picked up from the homes along with their women's and kids and still held them hostage without any judicial trial . You must remember, today or tomorrow you will have to pay inshallah
 
Last edited:
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
3,560
3
4,440
What army leaderships don’t care about sacrificing its own men in kakis to make them Shahids, then guess how much they care anlut 223 millions non kaki people
.
 

