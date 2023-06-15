Our Martyrs, Our Pride: Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan Commemorated Across the Country​

On the eve ofon May 25, 2023, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, retired services officers, and representatives of civil society pay rich tributes toof Pakistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honor of the nation and motherland. The sacrifices ofare eternal that will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen, and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan. Today is a day for the entire nation to commemorate and honor every Shaheed of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), and civil society who laid down their lives to uphold the very purpose and ideals Pakistan stands for.are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families.were and will continue to be our pride, come what may.Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir visited Islamabad Police Lines on the occasion of2023.He addressed the officers and personnel of Islamabad Police along with the families of the police martyrs.COAS stated, “What happened on 9th May is extremely tragic and condemnable. The desecration of the memorials of our martyrs and the disrespect shown to their dignity will neither be forgiven nor forgotten, and such acts will not be tolerated. The sacrifices of our martyrs, whom Allah Almighty has blessed with eternal life, cannot be in vain.”He continued, “The armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies are the symbols of the state and the fortress that do not shy away from any sacrifice for the honor and dignity of the nation. I want to convey this message to the heirs of the martyrs that the people of Pakistan and the armed forces stand united with the families of all the martyrs associated with law enforcement agencies, and they will continue to stand united.”Upon his arrival at the Police Lines, COAS was received by Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Dr. Akbar Naseer Khan.was observed on May 25th to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland. Ceremonies were held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and across the country, including Quetta, Khuzdar, Zhob, Kohlu, Noshki, Chaman, Gwadar, Turbat, and other cities of Balochistan. Separate ceremonies were also held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Naval Headquarters. Several commemorative ceremonies were also held at the martyrs’ memorials to pay tribute to them.The wreath-laying ceremony was held at(martyrs’ monument), Quetta Garrison which was attended by Commander 12 Corps, Inspector General (IG) Police, Chief Secretary, and civil government officials. The Corps Commander laid a wreath at, and the martyrs were honored by all participants, including the family members of the, for their sacrifices. Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor met the families ofand addressed the issues faced by thefamilies.Meanwhile, the central ceremony was held at Police Lines Quetta where Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo laid a floral wreath on the memorial of the martyrs on the occasion of Martyrs Reverence Day (). Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the nation was indebted to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the beloved country and the stability of the state.On the other hand, a ceremony was held at Headquarters Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (South) at Turbat in the Makran region, attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) FC South, Deputy Commissioner Kech, personnel from law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and DIG Police. The attending guests, while addressing, paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their sacrifices for the nation and its integrity. The event was followed by laying floral wreaths on the memorials ofby officials and members offamilies.Rallies were also held in different parts of Balochistan to show solidarity with Pakistan Army and LEAs in connection with the celebration of Pakistan Martyrs' Day. Rich tribute was paid to martyrs in events and rallies organized in various areas of the province by political parties, administration officers, civil society members, and students.On the eve ofMay 25, 2023, Commander Southern Command and 2 Corps Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, HI (M) laid a floral wreath atto pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. After laying the wreath, Commander Southern Command and 2 Corps metfamilies and expressed gratitude for the supreme sacrifice rendered by the sons of the soil. The ceremony was attended by next of kins of, members of civil society, civil administration, police officials, students of schools and colleges, and veterans. Toward the end, all attendees reveredby placing flowers at the memorial individually.Corps Investiture Ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards tonext of kins and serving military officers, acknowledging their heroic acts and sacrifices in the line of duty. Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, was the Chief Guest at the occasion. 62 heirs of Shuhada and one veteran soldier received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imitiaz (Military) was awarded to 9 officers and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) to 19 officers.Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, visited Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s Mausoleum and laid a floral wreath. Later on, Corps Commander interacted with the locals of Nawa Kali. Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FCKP) North, Major General Noor Wali Khan accompanied the Corps Commander.An investiture ceremony was held at Malir Cantt where Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander Karachi Corps, conferred military awards to army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations, outstanding performance in their respective fields, and extended meritorious services.A large number of military officials and relatives ofandattended the ceremony.Six army officers were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), 18 Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military), and 15 officers and soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat. Medals ofwere received by their family members.Pakistan Army and Pakistani nation are knitted in an inseparable bond of love and mutual respect. The legacy of this adoration is not new, but dates back to the day of inception of our dear homeland. Undoubtedly, Pakistan Army is the most disciplined and organized institution of the country. It has withstood its commitment beyond the primary role of safeguarding the frontiers by eliminating the menace of terrorism, countering natural calamities and disasters or maintaining internal peace; thereby proving it to be a coveted and committed organization of the country. It is by virtue of the institution’s unparalleled professionalism, selflessness and competence, which makes it the most responsive force duly acknowledged by the nation.The entire nation has reciprocated their earnest respect to the institute by celebratingwith great zeal and fervor, and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the nation who laid their lives defending the motherland. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the main ceremony was held at ‘Jammu and Kashmir Monument’ located in the heart of Muzaffarabad. Station Commander Muzaffarabad was privileged to organize the event in its true spirit. Commander Rawalpindi Corps graciously honored the occasion as the chief guest while honorable families of the martyrs, Inspector General (IG) Police AJK, Chief Secretary AJK, students and teachers of local schools/colleges and other members of the society made it a memorable event. The day began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers, floral wreaths were laid at the mausoleums of Havildar Lalak Jan, NH and Naik Saif Ali Janjua, HK. The day ended with a sense of pride and satisfaction in the heart of every patriot that we are blessed with such sons of the soil who are always ready to lay their life. The entire nation is proud of these martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and valor in testing times throughout their history.In connection witha spectacular and graceful ceremony was organized at the mausoleum of Major Aziz Bhatti, Nishan-e-Haider in Ladian, a village near Gujrat. Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Commander 1 Corps laid the floral wreath at the grave ofand offered Fateha. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honor on the occasion. Relatives of theincluding people from all walks of life, notables of the area, civil and military officers also attended the ceremony. While talking to the people, Corps Commander said that defense of the motherland is impregnable due to sacrifices ofand nefarious designs of the enemies to create a wedge between people and Armed Forces of the country will be frustrated.After the ceremony, Corps Commander arrived at Headquarters 1 Corps and laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tributes to thewho sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor and dignity of the nation. A large number offamilies, students of various schools, army officers and men attended the ceremony. While interacting with the guests, the Corps Commander said that the martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan. The state of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always maintain alland their families in very high esteem and continue to honor them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity. He said thatare a beacon of light, source of inspiration and pride for all the ranks and files of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), government officials and the civilians.In the evening, a ‘Solidarity Walk’ to commemorate the sacrifices ofwas also organized in Mangla Cantt. The Corps Commander participated in the walk, which was largely attended by the Army officers, their families, students of schools, who paid rich tributes toand expressed deep solidarity.To pay homage to Pakistan's valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan, the Directorate General Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary.On August 20 1971, an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice. On this fateful day, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training T-33 jet towards India. Rashid battled to take back the controls of the aircraft and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border. The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life, but did not allow the country's dignity to be tarnished. In recognition of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas's supreme sacrifice and indelible courage, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with the highest gallantry award, Nishan-e-Haider. He will always be remembered as an icon of bravery and sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations.While paying tribute to itsand martyrs on May 21, 2023, PAF released a promo on 1965 war hero, Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam (late). Alam achieved the remarkable feat of downing five Indian Air Force jets in under one minute during the 1965 War–a record that remains unbeaten to date.The legendary PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an “ace in a Day” on September 7, 1965. In total, he achieved a feat of nine confirmed kills and two probables during a period of eleven days. The war hero was honored with the prestigious Sitara-e-Jurat with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 War.While paying tribute to itsand, PAF released a special promo on 1965 war hero, Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui (). He, along with his fellow pilots shot down three of the four intruder aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF), flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet on the eve of September 1, 1965 at Chhamb Sector. Later, he was ordered to attack the Indian air base, Halwara while defending Lahore on September 6, 1965. In this mission, he led a formation of four PAF fighter jets. After shooting down an Indian plane, the machine gun of his plane got jammed. Instead of fleeing from the battlefield, he ordered his comrades to continue the attack and despite being defenseless, embraced martyrdom while protecting the formation from the rear. In recognition of his outstanding performance and courage, he was conferred with the prestigious Hilal-i-Jurrat and Sitara-i-Jurrat by the Government of Pakistan.On May 23 2023, PAF paid a special tribute to 1965 war hero, Flight Lieutenant (Flt Lt) Younus Hussain (), who embracedduring an air battle over enemy territory with great valor and professional skill. On September 6, 1965, while attacking Halwara airfield, a large number of enemy aircraft intercepted his small formation. He fought them with exceptional gallantry and shot down two IAF Hunters. Although his aircraft was hit, he refused to break off engagement in complete disregard to his personal safety and continued to fight till his. Flt Lt Younus Hussain () was honored with the prestigious Sitara-i-Jurat for displaying utmost courage and determination in the face of heavy odds and going beyond the call of duty.As a tribute to the bravery and valor of Squadron Leader Muniruddin Ahmed (), Directorate General Public Relations (Air Force) has released a special promo commemorating the heroics of the 1965 war hero on May 24, 2023. During the war, Squadron Leader Muniruddinflew several combat missions causing significant damage to valuable enemy infrastructure. On September 10 1965, he led his formation into Indian territory to seek out enemy fighters and shot down an IAF Gnat fighter jet. On the eve of September 11 1965, he made the supreme sacrifice when his aircraft was fatally hit by the heavy concentration of enemy's ack-ack guns during a ground attack mission. In recognition of his utmost professionalism and bravery, the war hero was honored with the prestigious Sitara-i-Jurat posthumously.Army Public School and Garrison Academy Multan organized various events to commemorateThe students paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan who laid their lives for the motherland. On this occasion, the students showed solidarity with the martyrs by carrying placards and photos of martyrs. In addition, the school children gave passionate speeches to pay homage to the martyrs while highlighting their sacrifices. The children expressed their feelings and said: “The martyrs sacrificed their today for our tomorrow.” Due to the sacrifices of the martyrs, peace was established in the country. We should never forget our martyrs and remain patriotic to our country.Do not say [to the people] who are killed on the path of God, “They are dead”. No! They are alive, but you are unaware.–Al Quran.May 9, 2023 will be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan when misguided mobs attacked not only military installations andmonuments, causing physical damage, but also inflicting unforgettable emotional pain on the families of theand the nation as a whole. Such acts of violence and destruction are profoundly distressing and go against the values of peace, unity, and respect for the sacrifices made by our heroes and Shuhada.To express solidarity with theand their families,was commemorated on May 25, 2023 in Gwadar and all along the coastal belt. The collaborative efforts of civil society, district administration, and the participation of the general public have been instrumental in highlighting unity and determination to honor our Shuhada. They reflected the nation’s reverence for the sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.Posters and banners highlighting the essence ofwere displayed all across Makran Division. The day dawned with special prayers and Quran Khawani at mosques for, followed by visits and wreath-laying ceremonies at the graves of theof the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). Senior Army officials visited the families ofat their houses to express a deep sense of obligation and pride. Different activities and declamation contests were organized in schools. Solidarity rallies were also organized all across the coastal belt, where civil society and people from all walks of life eagerly participated.In Gwadar, the solidarity rally and candlelight vigil on the Marine Drive symbolized and encompassed a diverse range of expressions and gestures of respect and reverence for the sacrifices ofIn a nutshell, theevents and activities organized in District Gwadar, Lasbela and Hub reflect a powerful expression of solidarity and remembrance of the sacrifices made by our brave Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, and the commitment of the nation to preserve their respect at all costs.Painful glimpses from the May 9, 2023 mayhem have jolted the entire Pakistani nation. Widescale riots, arson, sabotage, vandalism, chaos, anarchy, criminal attack on Jinnah House Lahore and unethical desecration ofmonuments by a handful of misguided people have shocked everyone. The day, 9th May, will be remembered as a Black Day because unprecedented incidents of defacement, violence and ransacking of civil properties and defence installations took place, demonstrating the highhandedness, wickedness and brutality unleashed to fulfill a nefarious political agenda. Resultantly, the nation unanimously decided to commemorate May 25, 2023 as Youm-e-Takreem-e-, to pay homage to the benefactors of the nation. However, the unfortunate events of May 9th have integrated the whole nation and united the all segments of the society who have not only unequivocally condemned this bedlam, but also pledged to show veneration, respect and solidarity with the, Armed Forces and civil security forces on May 25, 2023. Their pledge is a testimony that the nation remembers the great sacrifices of the security forces for bringing peace and solidarity in their beloved country. The nation deems that ourare a great asset as well as pride of Pakistan.To demonstrate solidarity with theas well as security forces of Pakistan, the province of Balochistan remained at the forefront; a dominating role was played by the students and faculty of schools in 12 Corps area including Army Public Schools and Colleges (APSACS), Federal Government (FG) institutions and Frontier Corps (FC) schools. Special ceremonies as well as assemblies were conducted throughout the province where besides Quran khawani, recitation from the Holy Quran and national anthem, special tributes were given to the military and civilby the young students.There are 13 APSACS institutions with around 14,000 students and over 1050 faculty members. These schools, throughout the province of Balochistan, conducted special morning assemblies, delivered flamboyant speeches and paid homage to their beloved heroes. Special prayers were conducted to invoke the help and blessings of Almighty Allah. Many students donned military uniforms to show their love and solidarity with their armed forces. Their indomitable resolve and determination was the most conspicuous feature. APSACS students from Quetta Garrison, also participated in Corps level ceremony participated in by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, civil administration of Quetta, next of kin ofand senior leadership of civil security forces. The presence of students with fluttering flags in their hands, dreams of great future in their bright eyes and unflinching resolve to defeat the heinous designs of the enemy, pleasantly surprised all spectators. These students then visited the Shuhada Monument to show their utmost reverence and veneration.Furthermore, all 16 FG schools across Balochistan with 6600 students and 420 staff members, conducted their special assemblies and ceremonies. The students, on this blissful day, recited from Holy Quran and national anthem and delivered motivational speeches while eulogizing the sacrifices of the civil and militaryA central ceremony was held at Balochistan Hall of Boys Degree College, Quetta. The ceremony started with recitation and national anthem, followed by a number of speeches by boys and girls about the significance of the day. The young girls lit candles for the martyrs of Pakistan Army to show their utmost reverence and respect. A most dominating feature were the solemn tributes through the milli naghma,and Iss parcham kay saaye talay hum aik hain. The activity infused enthusiasm and motivation amongst the spectators.The other educational institutions of Quetta Garrison as well as Balochistan province along with 68 Frontier Corps schools also enthusiastically participated in organizing ceremonies and paying reverence and tribute to. The nation unanimously demonstrated unflinching, and unwavering resolve on the eve ofagainst the ignoble spirit, unethical philosophy and atrocious acts of May 9th. The day has reflected that the nation has now stood up against the handful perpetrator, misguided by their leadership and has unequivocally shown resolve for not being swayed by such perfidious narrative, thoughts and acts. Pakistani nation is known for its resolve; history is witness that whenever they have resolved, may it be Pakistan Movement, wars of 1965 and Kargil, earthquake of 2005 or the War on Terror, they have been successful. Therefore, this resolve is a strong message that Pakistani nation is again united as well as committed to defeat the nefarious designs while pledging to put the country on the path of progress and stability.